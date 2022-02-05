Here’s How The 2022 MG ZS EV Looks Like

Published On Feb 05, 2022 10:15 PM By Tarun

The updated EV gets a refreshed exterior and interior with new features

Launch by the end of February.

It’s exterior is now the same as that of the UK-spec ZS EV.

Gets new bumpers, lighting, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

To get ADAS with pilot assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected to get a bigger battery pack with more driving range.

MG has released the first set of images of the facelifted ZS EV. The updated model will go on sale by the end of this month. The EV’s exterior is now in line with the UK-spec ZS EV and its interior will be a direct borrow from the Astor.

The updated ZS EV will get new bumpers, tweaked front grille, LED headlights and DRLs, new tail lights, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. The charging port will no longer be behind the MG logo, but rather beside it.

The interior will also be updated on the lines of the MG Astor. The 2022 ZS EV should get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and new climate control switches. It could also gain wireless charging and the personal AI (artificial intelligence) assistant.

Going by an earlier spy video, we can see that the 2022 MG ZS EV will get ADAS (advanced driving assistance system). The same safety technology comes onboard the Astor, which features automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

MG already offers the ZS EV with panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, automatic headlights and wipers, connected car technology, six airbags, hill start/descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

It is also expected to get a bigger (51kWh) battery pack that will increase its driving range from the current 419 kilometres. The electric motor is expected to produce the same output of 143PS and 353Nm.

The facelifted MG ZS EV will demand a premium over the current model, which is priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Kona EV, which is also expected to receive a facelift. ​​​​​​​

