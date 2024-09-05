Modified On Sep 05, 2024 02:51 PM By Rohit

The data reveals interesting findings about how different factors like service and the affordability of vehicles play a role in customers picking a particular car brand, while considering various parameters to evaluate the overall customer experience

Kia and Audi have emerged as the top brands in a customer satisfaction survey, which was conducted recently by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), in partnership with Frost & Sullivan (a market research company). Whether it’s buying a car, after-sales service, or overall product quality, these two brands have set the benchmark for what customers expect as per the report titled 2024 Customer Experience Index (CEI).

What Was the Study About?

The main objective of this study was to gauge customer experience across sales, after-sales service and product quality in the passenger vehicle category. The study highlights the key drivers of experience, providing valuable insights for the automotive industry.

Who Took Part?

The study surveyed a broad demographic of vehicle owners: men and women aged 18 and above, all of whom are primary users and drivers of their cars. The cars had to be new when purchased, and the respondents must have been involved in the buying decision.

The study further categorised respondents into two groups:

Those who bought their car from an authorised dealer within the last 12 months (May ’23 to May ’24) for the "Sales & Product Quality" category, and

Those who purchased their vehicle between 2021 and 2023, having availed after-sales services within the last six months, for the "After-Sales Service" category.

A total of 8,685 respondents had participated in the survey. Of these:

3,683 respondents provided insights on "Sales & Product Quality,"

5,002 respondents contributed to the "After-Sales Service" category.

To further refine the analysis, the study also looked at different market tiers:

3,951 respondents were from Tier 1 cities,

3,925 from Tier 2 cities, and

809 from Tier 3 cities.

After-sales Experience Index (ASEI)

The study split the carmakers into mass-market and luxury segments. It found that what really enhances the after-sales experience is high workmanship quality, ensuring service and repairs are completed to the highest standards. Other key factors include how easy it is to schedule appointments and how effectively dealerships follow-up after service. Fair pricing and a straightforward complaint registration process also contribute to keeping customers happy.

Here’s a look at how each of the mass-market and luxury brands that were surveyed fared in the ASEI:

Mass-market Brands

Luxury Brands

Key Takeaways

Kia took the top spot due to multiple reasons, including the highest ranking in condition of the car delivered, technical knowledge of the after-sales team, and their quick responsiveness.

Audi took the crown in the luxury category largely because of its top scores in vehicle suspension quality and engine power.

Also Read: Kia Seltos, Sonet, And Carens Gravity Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10.50 Lakh

Sales Experience Index (SEI)

The SEI looked at what drives customer satisfaction during the buying process. The top factors in the SEI were the test-drive experience, which allows customers to evaluate the vehicle’s fit and performance first-hand. Other reasons include the responsiveness and knowledge of the sales team. Additionally, the ease of transaction and payment processes also made a big difference in creating a stress-free buying experience.

Check out how the brands performed in the SEI study:

Mass-market Brands

Luxury Brands

Key Takeaways

Kia stood first in the SEI as well. This is thanks to the carmaker scoring highest in the test drive experience, responsiveness of the sales team, and customer relationship management.

With over 50 points, BMW topped the luxury segment, with high marks for availability of roadside assistance and online advertisements.

Product Experience Index (PEI)

When it comes to PEI, factors such as performance and reliability stood out as top priorities for customers, ensuring the vehicle met expectations in terms of power and dependability. Seat comfort and legroom are also critical, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Furthermore, fuel efficiency and good resale value were essential considerations, offering both financial benefits and long-term satisfaction.

Take a look at their rankings below:

Mass-market Brands

Luxury Brands

Key Takeaways

Toyota clinched the top spot among mass-market brands, thanks to factors such as good resale value, gearshift quality, and quality of lights.

Audi scored 46.35 points, helping it rank the highest in the luxury category thanks to respondents appreciating its vehicle suspension quality and engine power.

Also Check Out: Tata Has Bagged The Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Harrier And Safari SUVs

Overall Customer Experience Index (CEI)

The findings from the CEI study gives insights into how customers view different aspects like service, comfort and reliability when buying a new car. This data-driven analysis highlights critical areas for carmakers and dealers to refine their strategies and adapt to evolving customer expectations. The CEI considers 97 attributes across sales, product and after-sales experiences, each having a weightage of 25 percent, 25 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Take a look at how each brand performed in the overall CEI:

Mass-market Brands

Luxury Brands

Why Kia and Audi Topped The Charts

Kia and Audi’s strong scores across the ASEI, SEI, and PEI categories likely played a role in their overall success. Other factors that customers value when picking a particular brand’s vehicle are as follows:

1) Service is at the top of the priority list when picking a vehicle for customers as they place a high value on the quality and reliability of service experiences.

2) Comfort, mileage, and features, emphasise that customers seek vehicles that are not only efficient but also provide a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience.

3) Customers are also willing to opt for brands that are innovative and dependable.

4) The focus on "Brand" and "Premium" highlights the importance of brand reputation and perceived value, while "Affordable" and "Popular" indicate that customers are also mindful of cost and market trends.

Notes:

1) All scores are out of 100 points.

2) BYD has not been included in the mass-market category due to its small base.

3) While the reasons for all the top-ranking brands in their respective indices are clearly mentioned, FADA and the surveying agency haven’t disclosed why some brands ranked lower despite our attempts to contact them.

What are your views on this data and do you agree with the overall study conducted by FADA and the surveying company? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.