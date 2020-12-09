Grab Discounts Of Up To A Lakh On Select Hyundai Cars This December

Published On Dec 09, 2020 02:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering additional discounts for those looking to buy the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura

The Elantra gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Offers on all models, except the Grand i10, vary based on the variant chosen.

The Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios ’ Turbo variants get benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Additional discount of Rs 3,000 for medical and government professionals.

All offers valid until the end of 2020.

As 2020 nears its end, multiple brands are rolling out various benefits on select models. Now, Hyundai has rolled out year-end discounts on various models including the Santro and Aura. However, more popular models such as the Creta, Venue and third-gen i20 have been left out from the offers list this month as well. Here’s how much you can save on one of the other Hyundais before the year ends:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 50,000

While the base-spec Era variant gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount as other variants, the cash discount drops by Rs 10,000.

Hyundai retails the hatchback for Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 6.31 lakh.

It comes with a single petrol engine which gets the choice of a manual or AMT as well as a CNG variant.

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

While the Grand i10 Nios has been on sale for over a year now, Hyundai still sells the previous-gen Grand i10 for buyers who prefer the older model.

Priced between Rs 5.91 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh, it only gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variants Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 45,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000 Up to Rs 30,000

Hyundai has split the offers between the Turbo and other variants of the Grand i10 Nios. While the former gets total benefits of up to Rs 60,000, the rest are offered with savings of up to Rs 30,000 only.

The turbo-variant uses the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 5-speed manual. The Nios also comes with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel units.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 8.35 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Aura Turbo-petrol Variant Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000 Up to Rs 40,000

The turbo-petrol variant of the Aura gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 70,000 while the remaining petrol and diesel variants offer savings of up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai is offering the CNG kit-equipped variant with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 for a total savings of up to Rs 20,000

The sub-4m sedan costs between Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Petrol MT/ Petrol AT Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000/ Up to Rs 30,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh/ Up to Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000

The manual variants of the petrol-powered Elantra offer the most savings.

The petrol-AT variants, on the other hand, offer a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 each for a total benefit of up to Rs 60,000

The diesel model only gets the exchange bonus for savings of up to Rs 30,000.

Hyundai retails the sedan between Rs 17.60 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the variant chosen. Hyundai is also offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 to medical professionals and government employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Hyundai showroom for exact details.

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hyundai Elantra diesel