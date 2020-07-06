Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 53,000 On Maruti Cars In July 2020
Published On Jul 06, 2020
Like in the past month, Maruti is not offering any benefits on Nexa models in July
-
Maximum benefits of up to Rs 53,000 offered on the Celerio.
-
Alto gets total savings of up to Rs 35,000.
-
Discounts of up to Rs 32,000 up for grabs on the WagonR and Eeco.
-
Benefits of up to Rs 37,000 shared by the Swift and new Dzire.
-
All offers are valid till July 31.
The automobile industry is up and running once again as all carmakers, including Maruti, have resumed operations at their plants. In an attempt to boost sales and make up for the downtime of the last three months, they have now rolled out various discounts on their models. As seen in June, Maruti is offering benefits only on select Arena models while leaving out the Nexa offerings. Here’s a detailed look at the offers that are valid till July 31:
Maruti Alto
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 18,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto.
-
It is priced from Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh.
-
These offers are valid on both petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso.
Maruti Eeco
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 32,000
-
All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.
-
It is priced in the range of Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.
Maruti Celerio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 30,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 53,000
-
All offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Celerio.
-
These are valid on the Celerio X too.
-
Both petrol and CNG variants are offered with the same benefits.
-
Maruti has priced the Celerio between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh, while the Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.
Maruti WagonR
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 32,000
-
All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR.
-
It is priced from Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.
Maruti Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 37,000
-
Both MT and AMT variants of the Swift are offered with these benefits.
-
The Swift Special Edition gets same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay Rs 13,500 for this variant.
-
The Swift is priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh.
Maruti Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 37,000
-
These offers are applicable on all variants of the sub-4m sedan.
-
Maruti is offering a consumer offer of Rs 25,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire, while everything else remains the same. Buyers can hence save up to Rs 52,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire.
-
The Dzire Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Buyers need to pay Rs 3,500 more for this variant.
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
Maruti is offering the Vitara Brezza with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.
-
The SUV is priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
