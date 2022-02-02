Get Up To Rs 35,600 Off On Honda Cars This February
The City continues to offer the maximum savings
-
You can avail cash, exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits on Honda cars.
-
Get up to Rs 35,600 on the Honda City.
-
The Jazz and WR-V can be had with benefits of up to Rs 33,200 and Rs 26,000, respectively.
Honda is offering heavy offers and discounts on its lineup, including the Amaze, City (both new and fourth-gen), Jazz, and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,600. Here are the details:
Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash discount / Free accessories
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 10,600
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 35,600
-
You can either take a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories up to Rs 10,600.
-
The City retails from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.
Honda City Fourth-Generation
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
The fourth-generation City does not get any cash or exchange discount.
-
It is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.
Honda Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 6,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
There’s no cash and exchange discount available on the Amaze.
-
The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 6.38 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.
Honda Jazz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash discount / Free accessories
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,200
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 33,200
-
You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 12,200, on the Jazz.
-
The hatchback is priced from Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh.
Honda WR-V
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Exchange discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 26,000
-
The offers are available only with the petrol variants.
-
The WR-V does not get any cash discount.
-
The crossover retails from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.
