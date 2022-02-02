Get Up To Rs 35,600 Off On Honda Cars This February

Published On Feb 02, 2022 09:37 PM By Tarun for Honda City

The City continues to offer the maximum savings

You can avail cash, exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits on Honda cars.

Get up to Rs 35,600 on the Honda City.

The Jazz and WR-V can be had with benefits of up to Rs 33,200 and Rs 26,000, respectively.

Honda is offering heavy offers and discounts on its lineup, including the Amaze, City (both new and fourth-gen), Jazz, and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,600. Here are the details:

Honda City

Offers Amount Cash discount / Free accessories Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 10,600 Exchange discount Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Up to Rs 35,600

You can either take a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories up to Rs 10,600.

The City retails from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

Honda City Fourth-Generation

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Up to Rs 20,000

The fourth-generation City does not get any cash or exchange discount.

It is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Up to Rs 15,000

There’s no cash and exchange discount available on the Amaze.

The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 6.38 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offers Amount Cash discount / Free accessories Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,200 Exchange discount Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Up to Rs 33,200

You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 12,200, on the Jazz.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offers Amount Exchange discount Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Up to Rs 26,000

The offers are available only with the petrol variants.

The WR-V does not get any cash discount.

The crossover retails from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

