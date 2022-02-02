HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 35,600 Off On Honda Cars This February

Get Up To Rs 35,600 Off On Honda Cars This February

Published On Feb 02, 2022 09:37 PM By Tarun for Honda City

  • 1271 Views
  • Write a comment

The City continues to offer the maximum savings

  • You can avail cash, exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits on Honda cars. 

  • Get up to Rs 35,600 on the Honda City. 

  • The Jazz and WR-V can be had with benefits of up to Rs 33,200 and Rs 26,000, respectively. 

Honda is offering heavy offers and discounts on its lineup, including the Amaze, City (both new and fourth-gen), Jazz, and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,600. Here are the details: 

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Cash discount / Free accessories

Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 10,600

Exchange discount

Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total

Up to Rs 35,600

  • You can either take a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories up to Rs 10,600.

  • The City retails from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh. 

Honda City Fourth-Generation

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total

Up to Rs 20,000

  • The fourth-generation City does not get any cash or exchange discount. 

  • It is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. 

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 15,000

  • There’s no cash and exchange discount available on the Amaze

  • The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 6.38 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh. 

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

Offers

Amount

Cash discount / Free accessories

Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,200

Exchange discount

Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 33,200

  • You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 12,200, on the Jazz. 

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh. 

Honda WR-V

Offers

Amount

Exchange discount

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 26,000

  • The offers are available only with the petrol variants. 

  • The WR-V does not get any cash discount. 

  • The crossover retails from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

Read More on : City Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News
  • Honda City
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda Jazz
Big Saving !!
Save upto 22% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
View Used Honda City In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience