English | हिंदी

Get Ready To Pay Rs 8,000 to Rs 73,000 More For Citroen C3 And C5 Aircross From 2023

Modified On Dec 08, 2022 02:18 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

  • 6875 Views
  • Write a comment

If you’re going for a Citroen, you should hurry up and save a chunk of money!

Citroen C3 And C5 Aircross Price Hike

  • Price hikes to range between 1.5 to 2 percent of the ex-showroom cost. 

  • The C3 is priced from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh. 

  • The C5 comes at a price tag of Rs 36.67 lakh.

Citroen India has announced a price hike of 1.5 to 2 percent for the C3 and C5 Aircross. The new prices will be applicable from January 2023. Even other car manufacturers will follow the price hike process from next year. While Citroen hasn’t cited the reason, the possible explanation could be the rising input costs.

The old prices are applicable only for the existing stock, which will vary from dealer to dealer. So, hurry up if you want to own a Citroen. You might get it cheaper. 

Also Read: Top 3 Entry-level EVs For Under Rs 10 Lakh Coming In 2023

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 Interior

Variants

Price

Live

Rs 5.88 lakh

Feel

Rs 6.80 lakh

Feel Turbo

Rs 8.15 lakh

The C3’s prices will increase by anything between Rs 8,800 to Rs 16,300, depending on the variant. The hatchback is offered with 82PS, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual transmissions. The hatchback features a 10-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, and a digital instrument cluster. It rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Likely To Get More Features With A New Top-end Variant

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross cabin

Variants

Price

Shine

Rs 36.67 lakh

Based on the percentage, we’re expecting the C5 Aircross to get costlier by anything between Rs 55,000 to Rs 73,000. It’s offered in a single, fully loaded, Shine Dual Tone variant. A 177PS 2-litre diesel engine performs its duties on the premium midsize SUV, while being teamed up with an eight-speed automatic. The C5 features a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, six airbags, park assist, and a 360-degree camera. Competitors include the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C3

Read Full News
  • Citroen C3
  • Citroen C5 Aircross

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Skoda Fabia 2022
    Skoda Fabia 2022
    Rs.7.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2022
  • Volkswagen Polo 2022
    Volkswagen Polo 2022
    Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2023
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2023
  • MG Air EV
    MG Air EV
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2023
  • Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV
    Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsGet Ready To Pay Rs 8,000 to Rs 73,000 More For Citroen C3 And C5 Aircross From 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience