If you’re going for a Citroen, you should hurry up and save a chunk of money!

Price hikes to range between 1.5 to 2 percent of the ex-showroom cost.

The C3 is priced from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh.

The C5 comes at a price tag of Rs 36.67 lakh.

Citroen India has announced a price hike of 1.5 to 2 percent for the C3 and C5 Aircross. The new prices will be applicable from January 2023. Even other car manufacturers will follow the price hike process from next year. While Citroen hasn’t cited the reason, the possible explanation could be the rising input costs.

The old prices are applicable only for the existing stock, which will vary from dealer to dealer. So, hurry up if you want to own a Citroen. You might get it cheaper.

Citroen C3

Variants Price Live Rs 5.88 lakh Feel Rs 6.80 lakh Feel Turbo Rs 8.15 lakh

The C3’s prices will increase by anything between Rs 8,800 to Rs 16,300, depending on the variant. The hatchback is offered with 82PS, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual transmissions. The hatchback features a 10-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, and a digital instrument cluster. It rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Variants Price Shine Rs 36.67 lakh

Based on the percentage, we’re expecting the C5 Aircross to get costlier by anything between Rs 55,000 to Rs 73,000. It’s offered in a single, fully loaded, Shine Dual Tone variant. A 177PS 2-litre diesel engine performs its duties on the premium midsize SUV, while being teamed up with an eight-speed automatic. The C5 features a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, six airbags, park assist, and a 360-degree camera. Competitors include the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

