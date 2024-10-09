All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Renault Cars This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 11:36 AM By Dipan for Renault KWID

  • 5.7K Views
  • Write a comment

These benefits are valid pan-India till October 31, 2024

Renault October 2024 offers

  • A maximum benefit of up to Rs 65,000 is being provided with the Kwid in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

  • Benefits worth up to Rs 40,000 are being provided with the Renault Kwid in other Indian states.

  • The Kiger and Triber carry benefits up to Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively this month. 

  • Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 or a rural discount of up to Rs 4,000 can also be availed.

The Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber are being offered with benefits amounting to up to Rs 65,000 this October. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, along with corporate or rural discounts. These offers are applicable for bookings and deliveries made till October 31. If you are looking out for a Renault car this month, here’s a detailed account of the model-wise benefits for October 2024:

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offer

All India

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 65,000
  • The above discounts apply to all Kwid variants, except the base-spec RXE and mid-spec RXL (O) variants.

  • For the pan-India category, the benefits on the RXE and RXL (O) variants of the Kwid only include the loyalty bonus and vehicle scrappage discount. Other offers, including cash discounts, and exchange bonuses, do not apply.

  • The states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir get a total benefit of up to Rs 65,000, with up to Rs 40,000 discount on select variants.

  • The Renault Kwid hatchback starts from Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offer

All India

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 60,000
  • The above discounts apply to all Kiger variants, save for its lower-spec RXE and RXL variants.

  • The RXE and RXL variants of the Kiger can only be had with a loyalty bonus. No other benefit is given for these two variants.

  • Prices of the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Serial Number 1 Sold For A Winning Bid Of Rs 1.31 Crore

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

Offer

All India

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000
  • The above discounts apply to all the variants of the Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.

  • For the RXE variant only loyalty benefit (up to Rs 20,000) is available.

  • Prices of the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

Notes:

  • Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 are available on all Renault offerings for employees of select corporate entities and public sector units.

  • Farmers, Sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can get a Rs 4,000 rural discount. However, you can only use either this rural discount or the corporate discount, not both.

  • A ‘RELIVE’ discount for vehicle scrappage and a loyalty bonus is also being provided for all cars. 

  • Discounts mentioned above may differ based on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Renault for the exact details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault KWID

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Lexus LBX
    Lexus LBX
    Rs.45 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Nissan Leaf
    Nissan Leaf
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Renault Cars This Festive Season
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience