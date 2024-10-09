Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Renault Cars This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 11:36 AM By Dipan for Renault KWID

These benefits are valid pan-India till October 31, 2024

A maximum benefit of up to Rs 65,000 is being provided with the Kwid in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Benefits worth up to Rs 40,000 are being provided with the Renault Kwid in other Indian states.

The Kiger and Triber carry benefits up to Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively this month.

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 or a rural discount of up to Rs 4,000 can also be availed.

The Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber are being offered with benefits amounting to up to Rs 65,000 this October. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, along with corporate or rural discounts. These offers are applicable for bookings and deliveries made till October 31. If you are looking out for a Renault car this month, here’s a detailed account of the model-wise benefits for October 2024:

Renault Kwid

Offer All India Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 65,000

The above discounts apply to all Kwid variants, except the base-spec RXE and mid-spec RXL (O) variants.

For the pan-India category, the benefits on the RXE and RXL (O) variants of the Kwid only include the loyalty bonus and vehicle scrappage discount. Other offers, including cash discounts, and exchange bonuses, do not apply.

The states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir get a total benefit of up to Rs 65,000, with up to Rs 40,000 discount on select variants.

The Renault Kwid hatchback starts from Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer All India Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The above discounts apply to all Kiger variants, save for its lower-spec RXE and RXL variants.

The RXE and RXL variants of the Kiger can only be had with a loyalty bonus. No other benefit is given for these two variants.

Prices of the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer All India Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The above discounts apply to all the variants of the Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.

For the RXE variant only loyalty benefit (up to Rs 20,000) is available.

Prices of the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

Notes:

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 are available on all Renault offerings for employees of select corporate entities and public sector units.

Farmers, Sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can get a Rs 4,000 rural discount. However, you can only use either this rural discount or the corporate discount, not both.

A ‘RELIVE’ discount for vehicle scrappage and a loyalty bonus is also being provided for all cars.

Discounts mentioned above may differ based on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Renault for the exact details.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

