Get Benefits Up To Rs 65,000 On Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon, And Tigor For March 2021
Published On Mar 18, 2021 02:38 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

Currently, there’s no offer available on the Altroz, Safari, and the Nexon EV

  • Tata Harrier carries maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000. 

  • Tata Nexon carries the least benefits up to Rs 15,000. 

  • With the Tigor, you can save up to Rs 30,000. 

  • The Tiago carries benefits of up to Rs 25,000. 

If you wish to buy a Tata model this March, you’re in luck. Tata Motors has rolled out discounts and other offers on the Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago. However, the Nexon EV, Safari, and Altroz have been spared the goodies. 

Here’s your model-wise breakdown of all the benefits: 

Tata Harrier

Offers

Amount

Consumer Scheme (Cash Discount)

Rs 25,000

Exchange Offer

Rs 40,000

Total

Up To Rs 65,000

  • The Harrier is available with the maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000. 

  • The cash discount worth Rs 25,000 doesn’t apply to the Camo and Dark editions. So, you can avail a maximum of up to Rs 40,000 on these two. 

  • The Harrier retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh. 

Tata Nexon

Offers

Amount

Consumer Scheme (Cash Discount)

-

Exchange Offer

Rs 15,000

Total

Up To Rs 15,000

  • Tata Nexon gets the least benefits of up to Rs 15,000. 

  • No cash discount on offer with the Nexon.

  • The Nexon ranges from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh. 

Tata Tiago

Offers

Amount

Consumer Scheme (Cash Discount)

Rs 15,000

Exchange Offer

Rs 10,000

Total

Up To Rs 25,000

  • You can save up to Rs 25,000 on the Tata Tiago 

  • Tata is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus 

  • The Tiago retails from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh. 

Tata Tigor

Offers

Amount

Consumer Scheme (Cash Discount)

Rs 15,000

Exchange Offer

Rs 15,000

Total

Up To Rs 30,000

  • With the Tata Tigor, you can save a maximum of Rs 30,000. 

  • There's a cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 each. 

  • The Tigor is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.63 lakh. 

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and may vary from one state to the other. Also available are exclusive offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership to get the exact details.

Tarun
