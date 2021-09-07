Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 57,000 Across Honda Cars This September
Published On Sep 07, 2021 12:31 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze
The facelifted Amaze and fifth-gen City also pack multiple offers this month
-
With the pre-facelift Amaze petrol, you can save the maximum of up to Rs 57,044.
-
There are benefits of up to Rs 18,000 available on the facelifted Amaze as well.
-
The fourth- and fifth-gen City get benefits of up to Rs 22,000 and Rs 37,708, respectively.
-
With the Jazz, you can save up to Rs 39,947.
Honda is offering heavy discounts across its lineup in September, including benefits on the facelifted Amaze. While you save the most with the pre-facelift Amaze, the facelifted model doesn’t disappoint either. There are cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits depending on the model and variant you choose.
Here are the model-wise offers:
Pre-Facelift Honda Amaze (Petrol only)
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount / Accessories
|
Up to Rs 20,000 / Up to Rs 24,044
|
Discount on car exchange
|
Up To Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 57,044
-
The pre-facelift Amaze’s mid-spec S variant (petrol only) is offering savings up to Rs 57,044. However, it depends on availability.
-
You can either opt for a cash discount or get free accessories, along with exchange offers, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.
-
The V and VX variants are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 5,998 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. So, if you go for the V or VX variant, you can save up to Rs 34,000 (inclusive of the loyalty bonus, exchange bonus, and corporate discount).
-
Currently, there’s no offer on the pre-facelift Amaze’s diesel variants.
Honda Amaze Facelift
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 18,000
-
Honda recently launched the facelifted Amaze, which is available with discounts of up to Rs 18,000.
-
There’s no cash or exchange discount available, but you can still avail the loyalty bonus, exchange bonus, and corporate discount.
-
Unlike the pre-facelift Amaze, the above-mentioned offers are available across all variants (irrespective of petrol or diesel).
-
If you are ready to forego features like the new alloy wheels and LED lighting, then you can buy the pre-facelift Amaze, which will help you save more.
-
The facelifted sedan is priced from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh.
Honda Jazz
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount / Accessories
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up To Rs 11,947
|
Discount on car exchange
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 39,947
-
Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 39,947 on the Jazz this month.
-
There’s a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or the option of free accessories worth up to Rs 11,947. Furthermore, there’s an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 along with Rs 5,000 as a loyalty bonus, Rs 9,000 as an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000.
-
The petrol-only hatchback retails from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.
Honda WR-V
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount / Accessories
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up To Rs 11,998
|
Discount on car exchange
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 39,998
-
With the WR-V, you can save up to Rs 39,998.
-
However, there are no benefits on the diesel variants. All offers are limited to the petrol variants.
-
The WR-V is priced from Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh.
Fourth-Gen Honda City
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 22,000
-
The fourth-generation City bundles benefits of up to Rs 22,000.
-
There’s no cash discount, free accessories, or exchange discount.
-
It’s priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
Fifth-Generation Honda City
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount / Accessories
|
Up to Rs 10,000 / Up To Rs 10,708
|
Discount on car exchange
|
Rs 5,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 37,708
-
The fifth-gen City is available with benefits of up to Rs 37,708.
-
While the fourth-gen model does not get any cash or exchange discount, the new-gen City does.
-
The fifth-gen Honda City is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.
