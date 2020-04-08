Ford India Announces Plans Towards Coronavirus Aid

Published On Apr 08, 2020 12:41 PM By Saransh

Along with PPE production, the carmaker will contribute to PM’s relief fund and raise up to $1 million through its global donation program

Ford has set up a team at its manufacturing facility to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), which will be distributed to doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and staff.

Ford is offering its customers price protection as well as free warranty and service extensions until June 30, 2020.

It is also offering free 24X7 RSA to all its customers even if they have not opted for it.

Joining major carmakers like Maruti , Tata, Hyundai, MG and Mahindra, Ford has announced its plans to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The American carmaker has announced that it has set up a team at its production facilities to manufacture PPE including face masks for doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers, and emergency staff.

Along with this, Ford has also promised to contribute to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and raise up to $1 million through its global COVID-19 Donation Match program. The amount will be used to support coronavirus relief efforts across the world.

In order to help its customers, Ford is offering price protection to those who have booked or plan to book a new car until April 30. Besides, it is also offering free extensions on warranty and service to the customers whose warranty (factory or extended) or free service expires between March 15 and May 30, 2020. Ford has also said that it will offer free 24x7 RSA (Roadside Assistance) to all its customers even if they have not opted for it.

Ford is not the only carmaker to offer free warranty and service extensions to its customers, Maruti and Hyundai have extended similar benefits.