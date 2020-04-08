Coronavirus Testing Begins At India’s First Drive-Through Lab In Delhi

Published On Apr 08, 2020 08:21 AM By Dhruv

To limit its spread, Dr Dangs Lab is testing for COVID-19 while the patient remains in his or her car

The facility is only available at the West Punjabi Bagh outlet of Dr Dangs Lab.

Patient is requested to be in the driver’s seat or the seat behind it.

Only private vehicles are allowed. No cabs, scooters, bikes or bicycles.

The test costs Rs 4,500.

Private medical chain Dr Dangs Lab is now offering a drive-through facility to its patients for the testing of COVID-19 virus. The initiative will minimise contact between patients and further stem the spread of the virus. This facility is only available at their West Punjabi Bagh Outlet, in New Delhi.

A prior appointment will be required and one can be made by visiting this page. Patients will come in the drive-thru area in their car, and only need to roll down their window when indicated. They should either be seated in the driver’s seat or the seat behind that. Two tests will be conducted, one a swab of your nasal area and the other from your throat. Collection of blood is not required for COVID-19 testing.

You will need a valid doctor’s prescription and government issued ID to be able to make the booking online. The online form goes into detail, asking about the patient’s symptoms and underlying conditions. The patient will need to be in a private motor vehicle. No cabs, motorcycles or bicycles are allowed. You should also come in the vehicle, the details of which you have filled in the form.

The cost for the test is Rs 4,500 and can only be paid online.