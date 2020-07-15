Ford EcoSport Titanium Automatic Launched At Rs 10.66 Lakh

Modified On Jul 15, 2020 05:43 PM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

Ford introduces a more affordable petrol automatic option for the EcoSport

The new Titanium AT variant is Rs 90,000 cheaper than the top-spec Titanium+ AT.

EcoSport petrol packs a 1.5-litre petrol engine (122PS/149Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

The Titanium AT is priced identical to the sportier Thunder variant and Titanium+ variants (both manual) that offer a sunroof.

All sub-4m SUVs offer a petrol automatic option except for the Mahindra XUV300.

Ford India has launched a more affordable automatic variant of the EcoSport , the Titanium AT. It is priced at Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Until now, Ford offered an automatic gearbox only in the range topping Titanium+ variant of the SUV that is priced at Rs 11.56 lakh. Hence, the new Titanium AT variant is Rs 90,000 less expensive compared to the Titanium+ AT. Let’s see where it fits in the variant lineup:

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Petrol Ambiente MT Rs 8.17 lakh Trend MT Rs 8.97 lakh Titanium MT Rs 9.76 lakh Titanium AT (NEW) Rs 10.66 lakh Titanium+ MT Rs 10.66 lakh Titanium+ AT Rs 11.56 lakh Thunder MT Rs 10.66 lakh S MT Rs 11.21 lakh Diesel Ambiente MT Rs 8.67 lakh Trend MT Rs 9.47 lakh Titanium MT Rs 9.99 lakh Titanium+ MT Rs 11.16 lakh Thunder MT Rs 11.16 lakh S MT Rs 11.71 lakh

The new Titanium variant equipped with the 6-speed AT is offered with a 3-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 122PS and 149Nm. This petrol motor is also available with a 5-speed manual option. On the other hand, the BS6 1.5-litre diesel motor (100PS/215Nm) is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Titanium AT variant comes with features such as paddle shifters, cruise control, push button start-stop, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. It also gets the FordPass connected car tech that performs functions such as remote lock/unlock and engine start/stop. The Titanium AT misses out on a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, front map lamps, illuminated glove box, ambient lighting, and side and curtain airbags. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and traction control.

The EcoSport rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. Apart from the Mahindra XUV300, all other sub-4m SUVs offer a petrol automatic option. The upcoming sub-4m SUVs like the Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger will also offer a petrol automatic option.

