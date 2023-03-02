Published On Mar 02, 2023 06:53 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

All variants of the Thar, barring one, only have a waiting period of around a month

The Thar diesel RWD variant has a wait time of close to 1.5 years.

However, the 4WD and petrol RWD variants can be had in around a month.

The Rs 10 lakh price tag of the diesel RWD is one of the prime reasons for its popularity.

The Thar RWD variants get 118PS 1.5-litre diesel and 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Mahindra introduced rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants of the Thar in the final quarter of 2022 and just like it happened with the second-generation four-wheel drive Thar when it arrived in 2020, the waiting period for the affordable RWD model is skyrocketing. While most of the variants can be had in a month or so, one specific variant of the off-roader commands a wait time of over a year.

Detailed Waiting Period

Model Waiting Period Hard Top Diesel 4WD 3-4 weeks Hard Top Petrol 4WD 3-4 weeks Convertible soft top 4WD 3-4 weeks Hard Top Diesel RWD (rear-wheel drive) 72-74 weeks Hard Top Petrol RWD 3-5 weeks

A 4WD Thar will be at your doorstep in about a month, and the same goes for the petrol-powered rear-wheel drive variants. However, the diesel RWD might make you wait for up to 1.5 years depending on the variant and location of purchase. If you book one now, you might possibly get it by the festive season of 2024!

Why The Diesel RWD?

The diesel is the most popular engine for the Mahindra SUV and it is offered with a manual transmission in the RWD setup. The Thar diesel RWD AX (O) variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, which makes it the most affordable option in the lineup. The better-equipped LX variant commands an additional lakh over, while the petrol RWD is Rs 3.5 lakh costlier since it only comes with the automatic transmission. Importantly, the Thar’s most affordable variant undercuts the entry-level 4WD variants’ price by over Rs 4 lakh.

The rear-wheel drive variant was introduced as an affordable version of the Thar after the discontinuation of the bare-bones base variants of the 4WD version, followed by multiple price hikes. While many fancy a Thar, the usage and full capability of 4WD is limited to very few buyers. With the RWD, buyers still have the Thar which can tackle some level of off-roading but also save a chunk of money.

What Makes The Diesel RWD Variant More Affordable?

The deletion of 4WD already takes a chunk out of the Thar’s price. Combined with the replacement of the 4WD version’s 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine by a smaller 118PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, these new variants are inevitably more affordable.

The Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Force Gurkha and the soon-to-be launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

