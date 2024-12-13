First Skoda Kylaq Rolled Out Of Chakan Plant, To Arrive At Showrooms Near You By This Date

Skoda also recorded more than 10,000 bookings for the Kylaq within the first 10 days

The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable offering from the Czech automaker in India, launched recently in the subcompact SUV space. The Kylaq is based on the same MQB A0-IN platform which also underpins the Kushaq, but since it’s under 4 metres length, it sits lower than the Kushaq. The prices for the Kylaq have already been announced, and now, Skoda has also started the production for the same in its Pune-based Chakan manufacturing facility.

In order to improve turnaround time, the automaker has not only expanded its supplier base in India by 10 percent, but also increased its annual production capacity to 30 percent, i.e., to 2,55,000 units. The Kylaq is set to arrive at dealerships near you by January 27, 2025.

Over 10,000 Bookings Recorded

Skoda opened the order books for the Kylaq SUV on December 2, and within the first 10 days, it received over 10,000 reservations. Commenting on the same, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, "10 days and 10,000 bookings, without a car in the showroom! For us, Kylaq is a completely new car, in a completely new sub-4m SUV segment. These 10,000 bookings have come without any possibility for customers to experience Kylaq, which reflects the unmatchable trust in the škoda brand, and we are extremely humbled. We are confident that Kylaq will democratise European technology on Indian roads.”

A 43-day Dream Tour

Building on the market response Skoda received for the Kylaq, it has organised a 43 days long India Dream Tour with the Kylaq SUV. The tour will begin on December 13 at Skoda’s Chakan Plant in Pune, where three Kylaq SUVs will set on a nationwide journey, covering three different routes and nearly 70 cities across India.

These three routes include West-South – Pune, Kolhapur, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, West North – Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Delhi – and the third route will cover the East from Pune, covering cities like Nashik, Nagpur, and Kolkata. This nationwide tour will finish on January 25, 2025.

Skoda Kylaq: Specifications And Features

Skoda offers the Kylaq with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which also does its duty on the Slavia and Kushaq. The engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Kylaq comes equipped with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. It also gets first-in-segment 6-way powered front seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and push button start/stop feature. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Price Range & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

