Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled With Sharper Styling And New Turbo-petrol Engines

Modified On Apr 13, 2021 04:53 PM By Sonny for Skoda kodiaq 2020

There’s a new 245PS vRS model as well with a host of sporty cosmetic upgrades

Kodiaq SUV gets its first major facelift since it debuted in 2016.

Most of the changes are at the front, including a new bonnet, grille and sleeker headlamps.

It gets new front and rear bumpers, new tail lamps and a sportier roof spoiler.

Minor cosmetic updates to the feature-packed interior include new ergonomic seats.

Engine options now include a 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol along with a 245PS version for the Kodiaq RS.

Kodiaq 7-seater continues to get a choice of front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive with 7-speed DSG as standard for all except the base variant.

New Kodiaq to launch in India in the second half of 2021, starting at Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq was first launched in India towards the end of 2017 with a diesel engine only. It then got discontinued when the BS6 emission norms came into effect, and its BS6 compliant, petrol-only variant has been delayed due to the pandemic. Skoda has now unveiled the first major facelift for its large family SUV ahead of the Kodiaq’s return to the Indian market.

The changes to the Kodiaq are subtle and few, most of them focussing on the front fascia. Skoda has reworked the bonnet, grille and bumper to look sharper and increase the SUV’s road presence. The grille is larger and now sits more upright, flanked by slimmer LED Matrix headlamps. Around the rear, it sports a longer, gloss black roof spoiler that gives the Kodiaq a more athletic appeal. The rear bumper has been redesigned and it gets new LED taillights that follow Skoda’s latest crystalline design language.

















Skoda has revealed the facelifted Kodiaq in all forms, i.e., standard, Lauren & Klement, Sportline and even the RS version. All four get subtle design differences to the exterior, especially the bumpers and wheels. The RS also gets a reflective strip at the rear that extends across the width of the vehicle, something that’s not seen on the other Kodiaq variants.

Inside the cabin of the facelifted Kodiaq, the changes are more decorative and less obvious. It retains the same overall dashboard layout but features the latest generation of Skoda’s infotainment system with a touchscreen of up to 9.2 inches. The new Kodiaq gets new ergonomic seats which have ventilation and massage functions. It adds decorative bits such as the trim on the passenger side of the dashboard, along with stitching and inserts on the door panels.

In terms of features, the 7-seater Kodiaq continues to be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, power adjustable seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Canton audio system (two more speakers than before). It also features Skoda’s latest two-spoke multi-function steering wheel while the RS variant gets a sportier three-spoke steering wheel. The Kodiaq still features premium, tactile dials for climate adjustment and the steering-mounted dials that navigate the driver’s display and media controls.

The global-spec Kodiaq continues to get the choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engines. It also gets the choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, and all variants but one get the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The entry-level variant with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine gets the option of a 6-speed manual with front-wheel drive only. This engine also features ACT (Active Cylinder Technology) that can shut off two of the four cylinders for increased efficiency. Its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is the same as the Superb’s with 190PS on offer and gets AWD as standard. The performance focussed RS variant has a more powerful version of the same engine with an output of 245PS. The facelifted Kodiaq’s 2.0-litre diesel is also available in two states of tune: 150PS and 200PS, with AWD as standard for the latter. When Skoda does reintroduce the Kodiaq in India, likely in its facelifted avatar, it is expected to be offered with the 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only.

Skoda’s updates to the Kodiaq will allow it to resume competing against new and old rivals in the premium 7-seater SUV space. This facelifted version is slated to go on sale in the European markets by July 2021 and could arrive at our shores by the final quarter. It is expected to be priced from Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.