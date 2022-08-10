Published On Aug 10, 2022 12:38 PM By Rohit for MG Hector 2022

The SUV will get a bigger front grille featuring diamond-shaped chrome studs

The teaser shows sleek LED DRLs flanking the grille and chrome bits on the front fascia.

The facelifted Hector will also get ADAS as suggested by the radar in the front bumper.

Its two shades have also been teased: red and black.

Updates on the inside to include revised dashboard design and larger 14-inch touchscreen.

Expected to be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the current Hector.

Launch to take place by the end of 2022; will sit above the existing Hector, which will continue to remain on sale.

After sharing a look at the facelifted Hector’s big touchscreen unit, MG has now put out another teaser, giving us a glimpse of its front fascia.

The teaser image and video show sleek LED DRLs and chrome bits on the front fascia. MG has also redone the front grille, which is now bigger and features diamond-shaped chrome studs. We can partially see the tweaked lower front half (featuring the headlights), with the highlight being the inclusion of the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) radar. The teasers show two shades of the SUV: red and black.

Inside, the facelifted Hector will be seen with a revised dashboard design and a larger 14-inch infotainment system. Features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, and auto AC are likely to be retained. Its safety kit will now be headlined by ADAS and will also include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags.

MG is expected to continue offering the new Hector with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engines. The SUV could also get the option of an automatic transmission for the diesel engine with the mid-life update.

The facelifted SUV will sit above the existing Hector when it goes on sale by the end of 2022. For reference, the existing model is priced between Rs 14.15 lakh and Rs 20.11 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The facelifted Hector will continue to go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Mahindra SUVs: XUV700 and Scorpio N. MG will carry on to offer the existing Hector alongside the facelifted model.

