Facelifted Maruti Ertiga Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch This Month

Published On Apr 07, 2022 12:12 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga 2022

Official bookings underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000

To get an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet technology, likely with improved performance.

Will get a new 6-speed automatic transmission with the existing 5-speed manual.

Top-spec ZXI variant will also be available with the CNG option for the first time

Gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment from the Baleno’s mid-spec Zeta variant.

Expected to gain four more airbags (total up to six) and cruise control.

The official bookings for the 2022 Maruti Ertiga are now underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The updated MPV will go on sale later this month along with the facelifted Maruti XL6. Ahead of the launch, Maruti has revealed some crucial details about the new Ertiga along with a visual teaser.

The Ertiga sports a new mesh-type grille, while the overall shape remains unchanged. It’s expected to get other minor cosmetic tweaks including new alloy wheels and exterior colour options. The Ertiga could receive some changes to its interior as well, in the form of a new cabin theme and revised upholstery.

Under the hood, the 2022 Ertiga will get the latest version of the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with DualJet technology. It still features mild-hybrid technology and is expected to see a bump in the performance and fuel efficiency. It will continue with a 5-speed manual as earlier, but its 4-speed AT will be replaced by a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. This new engine and gearbox will further be seen on the updated Ciaz, XL6, Brezza, and S-Cross.

Maruti will continue to offer the Ertiga with an optional CNG kit. It will now be offered with the ZXI variant in addition to the VXI variant, broadening its appeal to those who want a CNG model without compromising on the features front.

The facelifted Ertiga will feature Maruti’s new 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology (telematics) and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The same infotainment system is seen on the Baleno’s mid-spec Zeta variant. It could further gain four more airbags (currently gets dual front airbags) and cruise control.

The MPV already features projector headlamps, automatic AC, engine push start-stop button, dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX, and electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill-hold assist (only for AT variants).

Maruti will charge a premium for the updates over the Ertiga’s current price range of Rs 8.13 lakh to Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There’s still no direct rival to the Ertiga, but it does compete against the similarly priced Kia Carens MPV.

Read More on : Maruti Ertiga on road price