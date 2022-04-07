The Facelifted Maruti XL6 Is Arriving On April 21

Published On Apr 07, 2022 10:43 AM By Tarun for Maruti XL6 2022

The facelift will get an updated powertrain and a refreshed feature list

Unofficial bookings already underway at some dealerships.

Expected to get new alloys and exterior colour options.

Could get the Baleno’s 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

To get an updated version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, possibly producing more power.

Will get a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Maruti is going to launch the facelifted XL6 on April 21. Its unofficial bookings are already underway at some dealerships. The Nexa MPV is getting some cosmetic tweaks, updated powertrains and more safety features as part of the refresh.

Going by the 2022 XL6’s spy shots, it’s likely to sport new alloy wheels, a new grille pattern and possibly new exterior colour options. The bumpers, lights, and the body styling are expected to remain unchanged. For reference, it’s a crossover styled premium version of the Ertiga with a six seater configuration.

Its cabin could also receive minor upgrades in form of a new interior shade and revised upholstery for the six-seat layout. The facelifted XL6 should receive new features such as the Baleno’s 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with limited remote vehicle operations, and a 360-degree camera. In terms of safety, it will offer up to six airbags (it currently offers dual front airbags as standard).

It is already a well-equipped model with features like automatic AC, cruise control, full-LED lighting (automatic headlamps), electronic stability programme with hill-hold assist (only for AT), and a rear parking camera.

The updated XL6 will get the latest version of the 1.5-litre K-series Dual VVT petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The power figures are expected to increase with the upgrade. While it will continue to get a 5-speed manual transmission, the 4-speed AT will be replaced by a new 6-speed AT unit with paddle shifters.

The facelifted MPV will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the newly launched Kia Carens , which is offered with much more features and three engine options (petrol, diesel, and turbo-petrol).

