New Honda SUV For India Could Get The City’s Hybrid Option

It is expected to be a Creta-rivalling compact SUV, slated for launch in 2023

The upcoming Honda SUV for India could get the same hybrid powertrain as the City e:HEV.

Honda could use its hybrid variant to compete against top-end turbo-petrol rivals in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti and Toyota are also expected to offer a hybrid powertrain on their jointly developed Creta rival.

Honda hybrid system offers combined performance of 126PS and claims fuel economy of up to 26.5kmpl with the City

The compact SUV segment has been a consistently popular one in India for a couple of years now. Honda has no presence in this space till now, in fact it has no SUV offering in the Indian market whatsoever. However, it plans to change that with a new SUV tailored for India which has now been confirmed to arrive in 2023. We believe that it is likely to be a Creta-rivalling compact SUV. Additionally, it could offer a hybrid powertrain option as well.

The Japanese carmaker has introduced its latest hybrid tech for compact models in India with the City e:HEV. It uses two electric motors, a battery, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The system can freely switch between pure EV, hybrid and engine-only modes while aiming for maximum efficiency. Honda’s upcoming compact SUV for India could feature the same powertrain while still being priced below Rs 20 lakh. The hybrid setup is good for a combined output of 126PS and 253Nm, performance figures on par with a turbocharged petrol engine, while being a lot more efficient.

Honda’s decision to offer the hybrid option for its Creta-rivalling SUV could also be one to keep up with the competition. Recently, Suzuki debuted its new self-charging hybrid powertrain based on the latest K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine in Europe. It seems to work on similar hybrid principles as the Honda i-MMD hybrid system while not being as advanced in its technology. The same powertrain will likely be offered on the upcoming compact SUV co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota for India.

The K15C petrol engine was introduced in India recently with the updated Ertiga and will be offered on the 2022 Vitara Brezza as well. It will also be offered on the shared and co-developed models between Suzuki and Toyota like the Urban Cruiser and most likely the upcoming compact SUV.

Honda will be able to gauge the market’s response to its hybrid tech with the City e:HEV. It is expected to attract a premium of around Rs 3 lakh over the corresponding petrol-automatic variant with the addition of ADAS tech as well. In the sedan, this powertrain has a claimed fuel economy of 26.5kmpl. A hybrid premium compact SUV from Honda with that kind of fuel economy could also find a fair few buyers as long as it is priced around Rs 18 lakh. It would be offered with more affordable non-hybrid variants as well.

The upcoming Honda SUV will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and MG Astor.