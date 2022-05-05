Published On May 05, 2022 03:13 PM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

While the City Hybrid doesn’t have any direct rivals, it will be a premium, safer and fuel-efficient alternative to current crop of compact sedans

Honda has launched the City Hybrid in India. It is offered in a single top-spec ZX e:HEV Sensing variant, priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The City Hybrid offers several segment-first highlights, some including ADAS and the self-charging hybrid technology.

The City Hybrid is offered with a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. The powertrain produces a combined power output of 126PS and up to 253Nm of torque.

The City Hybrid runs in electric, petrol and hybrid modes. The system automatically senses the driving conditions and selects the most efficient drive mode accordingly. Honda claims the self-charging hybrid will do 26.5kmpl, which puts the theoretical driving range with a full tank at around 1,000 kilometres. If you want to know the fuel efficiency of its rivals, here’s a detailed comparison.

Another big highlight of the sedan is that it offers the segment-first ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) suite of features. The ADAS tech comprises adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking system.

The City Hybrid doesn’t have a direct rival, but, it can be seen as a premium, safer and fuel-efficient alternative to the range-topping 1.5 TSI variants of the Slavia and the Hyundai Verna’s turbo-DCT variant. Its other rival, the Volkswagen Virtus, will go on sale soon. Here’s a quick price comparison:

City Hybrid - 26.5kmpl City - 18.4kmpl Slavia - 18.72kmpl / 18.41kmpl Verna - 19.2kmpl Turbo-DCT - Rs 14.36 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 15.04 lakh 1.5 TSI Manual - Rs 16.19 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.79 lakh ZX e:HEV Sensing - Rs 19.50 lakh

The City Hybrid is clearly the costliest model in this list and has no direct rival.

Other than ADAS and the self-charging hybrid tech, it features full LED lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, a semi-digital driver display, electric sunroof, six airbags, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, ESC, traction control, and TPMS.

The Honda City’s top-spec ZX petrol-CVT variant is priced nearly Rs 4.5 lakh cheaper than the hybrid. Those who fancy the hybrid system, a highly fuel-efficient petrol vehicle and the ADAS-suite, can settle for the hybrid.

The Skoda Slavia’s 1.5 TSI variants are more closely priced to the City Hybrid. The latter demands Rs 1.7 lakh over the Slavia DSG and Rs 3.3 lakh over the manual.

The Slavia gets the most powerful engine in its segment: the 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. It’s also the widest compact sedan with the longest wheelbase. In terms of features, the Skoda sedan offers ventilated front seats and wireless charging over the City Hybrid.

The Verna isn’t a direct rival as it saves you over Rs 5 lakh. It’s powered by a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing a similar power figure. It offers a feature-rich cabin, with certain additional features such as ventilated front seats and front parking sensors over the hybrid City.

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be priced from Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

