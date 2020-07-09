Published On Jul 09, 2020 12:05 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Corporate discount varies for Tata Group employees and others

The Harrier gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 80,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the Tiago.

The Tata sedan gets benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

Tata is offering the Nexon with savings of up to Rs 10,000.

All offers are valid until July 31.

By now, we at CarDekho are quite sure that you must be well aware of all the latest developments in the automobile world thanks to our extensive launch, sales and offers stories. Speaking of offers, Tata has rolled out various benefits on select models including the Nexon and Harrier. The Altroz , however, continues to remain absent from this list. Here’s the model-wise bifurcation of all offers valid until July 31:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The Tiago is priced between Rs 4.60 lakh and Rs 6.60 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Tata retails the Tigor in the range of Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 7.49 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Consumer Offer - Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

It is priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 12.70 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 80,000

The abovementioned offers are valid on all variants of the Harrier except the XZ+ and XZA+ Dark Edition.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the Dark Edition does not get any consumer offer. Hence, it gets total savings of up to Rs 55,000.

Prices of the SUV range from Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and may vary from state to state. The corporate discount is applicable only to select employees and varies depending on the company. All frontline workers involved in battling the COVID-19 are also beneficiaries of the corporate discount. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership to get the exact details.

In other news, Tata has introduced a 6-month EMI holiday program and several finance options for select models. You can read more on that here .

all prices ex-showroom

