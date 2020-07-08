Tata Motors Rolls Out New EMI And Finance Options

Modified On Jul 08, 2020 05:32 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

These schemes are applicable to the Tiago, Altroz and Nexon

Up to 100 per cent on-road funding available with zero down payment.

Tata has also rolled out a 6-month EMI holiday program for these models.

They are offered with starting EMIs of Rs 4,999, Rs 5,555 and Rs 7,499 per month respectively.

The automobile sector is one of the industries that has been strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with many carmakers including Tata witnessing a drop in demand for vehicles. In an attempt to support prospective buyers in these difficult times and boost sales, Tata Motors has introduced various EMI and finance options.

Tata Motors has tied up with Karur Vysya Bank to offer new finance options wherein customers can make zero down payment, avail a 6-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly), and access up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of 5 years. Both salaried and self-employed buyers can avail these offers on the Tiago, Altroz and Nexon .

Prospective buyers can also avail Tata’s newly introduced step-up EMI scheme applicable on these models. All these are starting EMIs and are valid on long tenure loans of up to 8 years. Let’s take a look at the monthly EMI for each model:

Tiago - Rs 4,999

Altroz - Rs 5,555

Nexon - Rs 7,499

Meanwhile, Tata showcased the HBX and the Gravitas (7-seater Harrier) at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch them this year. While the former will be launched later in the year, the Gravitas is expected to arrive ahead of Diwali. The carmaker will also be launching the Hexa BS6 soon.

