Published On Feb 28, 2022 09:18 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Test results show that the XUV700 is even more efficient than what the ARAI figures claim

Mahindra XUV700 is currently one of the most popular SUVs on sale. It's available as 5- and 7-seaters, priced from Rs 12.95 lakh to Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV is available in the MX and AX series, the latter getting the optional automatic transmission and 7-seating layout.

Two engines power the XUV700: 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel and 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both powertrains come with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The ARAI-claimed figures of the Mahindra XUV700 are 15.5kmpl. Let's see if the SUV walks the talk.

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 185PS Torque 450Nm Gearbox options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter ARAI-claimed economy 15.5kmpl City 16.57kmpl Highway 17.19kmpl

As you can see, our tests show its actual fuel efficiency is better than the claimed figures. The XUV700 returns nearly 1kmpl and 1.5kmpl more when driving within the city and on the highway, respectively.

Please remember that these figures are only indicative and bound to change depending on the road and car conditions. If you own an XUV700 diesel automatic, do share your findings with us in the comments.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price