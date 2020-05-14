Datsun GO, GO+ BS6 Launched At Starting Price Of Rs 3.99 Lakh, Rs 4.20 Lakh

Published On May 14, 2020 06:03 PM By Dhruv.A for Datsun GO

Both cars get the convenience of a first-in-segment CVT

Prices of Datsun GO and GO+ start at Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh.

Powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Transmission options are a 5-speed manual and CVT.

Datsun is offering deferred payment options as well.

Datsun India has finally updated the GO twins to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. The prices for the GO range between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh, whereas the GO+ range is priced from Rs 4.20 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The entry-level pricing of the GO has increased by Rs 21,000 while the top variant is affordable by Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, the starting price of the GO+ has been hiked by Rs 5,000 and reduced by a healthy Rs 13,000 for the top CVT variant.

The GO siblings are equipped with features like LED daytime running lights, 14-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety features on offer are ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, brake assist, and the segment-first vehicle dynamic control (electronic stability control).

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 77PS (68PS for manual) and 104Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual as standard whereas a CVT comes as an option on the top variant. The claimed mileage figure of the petrol-manual has dropped from 19.83kmpl to 19.02kmpl, while that of the CVT version stands at 19.59kmpl and 18.57kmpl for the GO and GO+ respectively.

Also Read: Datsun redi-GO Variant-Wise Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Datsun has also introduced a deferred payment program with the GO twins, allowing you to buy the car now and begin paying EMI from 2021. A two-year warranty and roadside assistance program is available as standard.

The Datsun GO competes against Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Celerio, and Tata Tiago whereas the GO+ goes up against the Renault Triber. ​​​​​​​

