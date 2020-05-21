Coronavirus Update: Hyundai Announces Service Camp For Frontline Workers

Published On May 21, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit

It is being conducted from May 20 to May 31 across all operational Hyundai workshops

Hyundai has extended special offers to medical professionals on purchase of select models.

The camp offers priority car service with free AC check and top wash.

Customers can also avail offers on labour charges, air purifier, and extended warranty packages.

Hyundai India has launched a ‘Corona Warriors’ service camp for frontline workers involved in the battle against the pandemic. It is being conducted from May 20 to May 31, 2020, across all operational Hyundai workshops in adherence to the government guidelines.

The camp includes priority car service with complimentary AC check, sanitisation of high touchpoints, and a free top wash. The carmaker is also extending special offers on the interior sanitisation of the car, labour charges, roadside assistance, air purifier, and extended warranty packages. Besides, Hyundai has introduced additional offers for medical professionals on purchase of select models.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a caring and socially responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the ‘Corona Warriors’ camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on the frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits.”

In other news, Hyundai has resumed production at some plants and also reopened select dealerships. The carmaker is offering benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on select models until May 31. It has also rolled out five new financing options for new Hyundai cars.