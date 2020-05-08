Hyundai Offering Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh In May 2020

Published On May 08, 2020 06:44 PM By Dhruv

The discounts are a follow-up to the ‘EMI Assurance’ program which is also applicable to new car buyers in the month of May

In a bid to boost customer morale, Hyundai is offering benefits on most models in its Indian lineup for the month of May. It has resumed operations at 255 showrooms and workshops across India while adhering to the guidelines set by the government and local governing bodies. The discounts are being offered on six models, listed in the table below.

Model Benefits Santro Benefits up to Rs 30,000 on Era variant. Other variants are being offered with benefits up to Rs 40,000. Grand i10 Benefits up to Rs 45,000. Grand i10 Nios Benefits up to Rs 25,000. Elite i20 Benefits up to Rs 35,000. Elantra Benefits up to Rs 1,00,000. Tucson Benefits up to Rs 25,000.

In addition to this, the carmaker has also started services such as online service bookings, pickup and drop facility, service status via Whatsapp updates and online payment of service charges. The move is aimed at increasing customer convenience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai also recently began offering an ‘EMI Assurance’ Program that would cover up to three EMIs of car owners in case they lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme is applicable on all cars on the above list, barring the Elantra and Tucson. You can read more about it here.

The above listed benefits are applicable on the purchase of a new Hyundai car on or before 31 May 2020.