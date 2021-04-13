New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spied With An Automatic Gearbox And Sunroof

Modified On Apr 13, 2021 01:31 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The new Scorpio will be more powerful and come with various updated features

The upcoming Scorpio has been spied inside out again.

Automatic gearbox spotted for the first time.

The spy shots show an all-black layout, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an analogue instrument console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof.

Will borrow the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune.

Expected to be launched early next year after the XUV700 debut later in 2021.

Mahindra is expected to launch the new-generation Scorpio by early-2022. With this generational update, the SUV will get new engine and gearbox options. However, much ahead of its launch, spy shots revealing the automatic gearbox and sunroof have surfaced for the first time.

The centre console gets an all-black layout (with a flat-bottom steering wheel similar to that in the upcoming XUV700), an analogue instrument console, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console switches and steering wheel controls have been borrowed from the Thar. The images also show an electric sunroof, indicating that the spied test mule might be the top-spec variant.

The new Scorpio will likely have features, including connected car technology, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, cruise control, automatic climate control, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The spy shots reveal the SUV’s revamped exterior, including new alloy wheels, an upright boot, more aggressive bumpers, and a revised front grille. The classic tall-boy look is expected to be carried over to the new generation.

The Scorpio will likely borrow the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune. For reference, in the Thar, the petrol engine produces 150PS and 320Nm, while the diesel engine generates 130PS and 300Nm. Transmission options in the Scorpio could include a 6-speed manual and automatic for both motors. Much like the outgoing model, the new-gen release is expected to come with an optional 4WD.

Mahindra will launch the new Scorpio after the XUV700, which is expected to debut later this year. With all the updates, the Scorpio would be a stronger contender to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

