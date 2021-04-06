New-gen Mahindra Scorpio Launch Likely In Early-2022

Modified On Apr 06, 2021 01:58 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is expected to debut the next-gen Scorpio by the end of 2021

The next-gen Scorpio will arrive after the expected July launch of the new-gen XUV500.

It will be redesigned inside and out.

The SUV will come with the Thar’s petrol and diesel engines that could be offered in higher states of tune.

Likely to command a premium over the current-gen Scorpio priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a recent interview with our sister publication, Powerdrift, Mahindra and Mahindra Auto’s CEO, Veejay Nakra, revealed the second-gen XUV500 will arrive between Q2 and Q3 of 2021. He also divulged that the next-gen Scorpio will arrive after the new XUV500. So we can expect the next-gen Scorpio to debut sometime later this year and launch in early-2022.

The next-gen Scorpio’s multiple spy shots have already made the rounds on the internet, revealing several design details. It will likely be bigger in every dimension than its previous-gen model, with a slat pattern for its grille in typical Mahindra fashion. Spy shots have also revealed the SUV will come with dual-barrel LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs (placed on either side of the front bumper), new alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps.

We expect Mahindra to equip the new Scorpio with a larger infotainment system, auto AC, a sunroof (although not a panoramic unit), push-button start/stop, and an advanced instrument cluster. Safety features on board could include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and vehicle stability control.

Mahindra is expected to offer the new Scorpio with the same petrol and diesel engines as the second-gen Thar . The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit churns out 150PS and up to 320Nm while the 2.2-litre diesel engine makes 130PS and 300Nm in the Thar (which may be offered in a higher state of tune). Mahindra is likely to offer the next-gen Scorpio with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. We expect the top-spec variants to get a 4WD system as well.

The next-gen Scorpio is likely to command a premium over the current-gen model priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle its rivalry with compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta , and Nissan Kicks . Mahindra might also continue to offer the current-gen Scorpio alongside the next-gen model.

