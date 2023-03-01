Modified On Mar 01, 2023 03:53 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3

The hatchback will be exported to countries in the ASEAN and African regions

Citroen India has signed a deal with Kamarajar Port Pvt. Ltd. in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for the export of its hatchback, the C3. The deal is also intended to help Citroen export more entry-level models from India in the future. The carmaker will export the C3 as a CBU (completely built-up) unit to countries in the ASEAN and African regions. The hatchback will start getting exported in March 2023 by PAIPL, an Indian affiliate of Citroen.

The Powertrain

C3 comes with two petrol engine options here: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82PS/115Nm) paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine (110PS/190Nm) paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Currently, the carmaker does not offer a diesel engine or an automatic transmission. However, there is an all electric version of the C3 on offer, called the eC3.

Feature Set

Citroen’s hatchback gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat and a four-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, the C3 comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors.

Price and Rivals

Citroen C3 comes in two trims: Live and Feel. It has a price range between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered a rival to the Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and Maruti Wagon R.

