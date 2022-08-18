Published On Aug 18, 2022 07:13 PM By CarDekho for Citroen C3

Citroen’s Paris Motocorp dealership carried out this delivery drive at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi

To mark India’s Independence of 75 Years, Citroen India’s Paris Motocorp dealer partner in Delhi undertook a delivery event by handing over the keys of 75 C3s to their respective customers. The delivery drive took place at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.

With prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), the C3 is Citroen India’s first mass-volume offering. Currently, the hatchback is being sold through 20 ‘La Maison’ dealerships across the country.

New Delhi, 18th August 2022: Citroën India celebrated India's 75th Independence Day by delivering 75 New Citroën C3 cars to customers through its dealer partner Paris Motocorp in Delhi. The mega customer delivery event was held at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and all customers who had booked the New Citroën C3 were handed over the keys jointly by Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, Mr. Himanshu Agarwal, Dealer Principal, and Anil Chhatwal, CEO, La Maison Citroën Delhi. Since its launch on July 20th, the New Citroën C3 has received a positive response across its 20 dealerships.

The New Citroën C3 is currently available at a special introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As a part of the New Citroën C3’s Warranty Programme, Citroën has services like a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

Customers can test-drive the New Citroën C3 to experience the ‘Customised Comfort’ the car offers by visiting a La Maison Citroën phygital showroom near them and/or book/buy the car online at www.citroen.in.

