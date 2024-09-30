Citroen C3 Automatic vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Sep 30, 2024 04:20 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

Unlike both of its AMT rivals, the Citroen C3 uses a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission

The Citroen C3 hatchback recently got updated with a new set of features and the choice of an optional automatic transmission with its turbo-petrol engine. The C3 can be considered as an alternative to micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, and here’s how the C3 automatic fares against them in terms of prices.

Prices

Citroen C3 Hyundai Exter Tata Punch - - Adventure AMT - Rs 7.60 lakh - - Adventure Rhythm AMT - Rs 7.95 lakh - S AMT - Rs 8.23 lakh Adventure SAMT - Rs 8.20 lakh - S+ AMT - Rs 8.44 lakh - - SX AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh Adventure Plus S AMT - Rs 8.70 lakh - SX Knight AMT - Rs 9.05 lakh Accomplished Plus AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh - - Accomplished Plus S AMT - Rs 9.40 lakh - SX (O) AMT - Rs 9.54 lakh Creative Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh Shine Turbo AT - Rs 10 lakh SX (O) Connect AMT - Rs 10 lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 10 lakh Shine Turbo AT Vibe Pack - Rs 10.12 lakh SX (O) Connect Knight AMT - Rs 10.15 lakh -

All prices are ex-showroom

Key Takeaways

Citroen is only offering the option of automatic transmission with the top-spec Shine turbo variant of the C3 hatchback, priced at Rs 10 lakh. The Exter and Punch gets the option of AMT transmission in multiple variants.

The Tata Punch AMT has the lowest entry-level price, undercutting the entry-level AMT variant of the Exter by Rs 63,000.

The top-spec automatic variants of all three cars are priced at Rs 10 lakh.

Both Exter and Punch offer a single-pane sunroof, push button engine start/stop, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control over the C3.

All three cars get auto AC, steering mounted audio controls, and a rear parking camera.

The touchscreen inside the C3 hatchback and Punch is over 10-inch in size, and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Exter on the other hand gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen which has wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, it’s the C3 and Exter which gets 6 airbags, however with the Exter, it’s standard. The Punch on the other hand still gets dual front airbags.

The C3 automatic is the most powerful of all three, powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110 PS and 205 Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque converter.

On other hand, the Exter and the Punch uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The one of the Exter makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, while the one on the Punch churns out 88 PS and 115 Nm. Both get the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission.

The C3 also gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82 PS and 115 Nm), but it comes paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

