Citroen C3 Aircross To Get A More Powerful Engine In Brazil

Modified On Nov 06, 2023 05:05 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

Though the Brazilian-spec Citroen C3 Aircross gets a downsized turbo-petrol engine, it makes more power and torque than its Indian counterpart

The Brazilian C3 Aircross will get a 1-litre turbo petrol engine unlike the India-spec 1.2-litre turbo unit.

It makes 20PS more power and 10Nm more torque.

This engine will be mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

In Brazil too, the C3 Aircross will be offered in both 5- and 7-seater layouts.

Launched here in September 2023, the Citroen C3 Aircross is now going global, as the French carmaker is set to introduce this compact SUV in Brazil. Although the Brazilian-spec C3 Aircross compact SUV looks the same as its Indian counterpart, it will feature different engine and gearbox options.

More Powerful Turbo-Petrol Engine

The Brazilian C3 Aircross will be equipped with a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine which makes 130PS and 200Nm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. This setup produces 20PS more power and 10Nm more torque than the Indian version of the C3 Aircross, which features a larger 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm).

Citroen currently offers the India-spec C3 Aircross only with a 6-speed manual transmission, but it will get an automatic transmission variant in India in the future, like a 6-speed automatic.

Will Be Offered In A Similar 5+2 Seating Layout

Similar to the Indian market, in Brazil, the Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations. The 7-seater variants will feature removable third-row seats.

What Does The C3 Aircross Offer In India?

The India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross comes loaded with features like a 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets steering-mounted audio controls and manual AC.

In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price Range In India

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It goes head to head against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor. Would you like to see the more powerful Citroen engine option come to the India-spec C3 Aircross as well? Let us know in the comments below.

