Modified On Jun 14, 2024 12:13 PM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta

The Maruti Grand Vitara witnessed the second highest month-on-month growth for the month but was still a long way behind the Creta’s sales

In May 2024, Hyundai Creta, retained the top spot in the compact SUV segment and was the only model to cross the 10,000 unit mark. The Maruti Grand Vitara recorded the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales but was only able to match its average sales tally for the past six months with over 9,700 units sold. It maintains a healthy lead over the Kia Seltos both in terms of monthly sales and the segment’s market share.The segment experienced an overall growth of around 4 percent last month, with over 40,000 compact SUVs sold. Let’s see how each compact SUV performed in May 2024 sales.

Compact SUVs & crossovers May 2024 April 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 14662 15447 -5.08 36.26 42.19 -5.93 13575 Maruti Grand Vitara 9736 7651 27.25 24.08 25.92 -1.84 9708 Kia Seltos 6736 6734 0.02 16.66 11.87 4.79 8157 Toyota Hyryder 3906 3252 20.11 9.66 9.02 0.64 4724 Volkswagen Taigun 1561 1758 -11.2 3.86 4.33 -0.47 1689 Honda Elevate 1553 1731 -10.28 3.84 0 3.84 3652 Skoda Kushaq 1157 1159 -0.17 2.86 4.92 -2.06 1511 MG Astor 991 1019 -2.74 2.45 1.72 0.73 974 Citroen C3 Aircross 125 93 34.4 0.3 0 0.3 208 Total 40427 38844 4.07

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta continued its domination as the top-selling compact SUV in the country. Close to 14,700 units of the facelifted Creta were sold in May 2024. Despite experiencing a decline of around 5 percent in MoM sales and 6 percent in year-on-year (YoY) market share, the brand still managed to sell around more than its average sales over the last six months.

The Maruti Grand Vitara stays well ahead of the Kia Seltos as the second-best-selling compact SUV car in May 2024 with over 9,700 unit sales. The automaker registered the second-highest MoM growth in this list of more than 27 percent while the YoY market share has dropped by nearly 2 percent.

Holding on to the final podium spot on this list, the Kia Seltos witnessed a steady demand for May 2024 with more than 6,700 units sold. However, the carmaker recorded the highest YoY market share increase of over 4.7 percent.

The Toyota Hyryder, the platform sibling of the Grand Vitara, found close to 3,900 buyers in May 2024. It also enjoyed a 20 percent MoM growth in demand, but its market share remained stable and the sales from the previous month were still lower than the average demand for the past six months.

The Volkswagen Taigun also managed to cross the 1,500 units mark, outselling the Elevate by 11 units even. However, this compact SUV also witnessed a MoM decline in sales of around 11 percent while the YoY market share reduced by nearly 0.5 percent.

It seems demand for the Honda Elevate continues to decline as it witnessed a 10 percent drop in MoM sales with just over 1,500 units. In terms of average sales of the past six months, the Japanese compact SUV fell short by over 2,000 units in May 2024.

While demand for the Skoda Kushaq remained somewhat stable, its sales remained below the 1,200 unit mark as its YoY market share has almost halved.

The MG Astor recorded a MoM decline of close to 2.7 percent, its tally falling below the 1,000 unit sales mark again and closer to its average sales of the past six months of 970 plus units.

Mathematically, the highest MoM growth for May 2024 sales in the compact SUV segment was enjoyed by the Citroen C3 Aircross at over 34 percent, but in terms of actual sales, the French SUV remains the lowest selling model with just over 125 takers last month.

Read More on : Creta on road price