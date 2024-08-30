Modified On Aug 30, 2024 03:48 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

The SUV-coupe is available in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max. It is offered with two petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated unit and a turbo-petrol unit

The Basalt is Citroen’s first SUV-coupe in India.

Feature wise, the Basalt gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display and adjustable under-thigh support.

Safety net comprises 6 airbags, TPMS and ESC.

It gets two petrol-engines on offer, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Prices of the SUV-coupe range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Citroen Basalt was launched in August 2024 in India, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), as the first mass-market internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV-coupe. Shortly after its launch, Citroen announced the prices for all variants of the Basalt. The SUV-coupe is offered in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max. Customer deliveries of the Basalt have now begun. Here is everything you need to know about the SUV-coupe.

Powertrain Option

Citroen offers the Basalt with the two engine options, which are detailed as below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (claimed) 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl 18.7 kmpl

Features & Safety

In terms of features, it gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, 7-inch digital driver's display, automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and an adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats (up to 87 mm). Its safety net includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price & Rivals

The Citroen Basalt directly competes with the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

