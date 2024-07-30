Modified On Jul 30, 2024 11:34 AM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt will be Citroen’s answer to Tata’s first take on an SUV-coupe, the Curvv

The Citroen Basalt will be Citroen’s fifth model offering in India.

Its exterior features a sloping coupe-like headline and all-LED lighting.

Interiors will be white and the cabin will look similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross with dual displays.

Features will include an automatic AC and might also include cruise control and push-button start-stop.

Citroen may offer it with up to 6 airbags and a TPMS.

Expected to get the C3 Aircross’ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with both MT and AT options.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt, the French carmaker’s first SUV-coupe offering in India, is being readied for its launch in August. Citroen has already shared a few teasers giving us an idea of what to expect in terms of its design inside and out. We have now got confirmation that some dealerships have started accepting offline bookings for this SUV-coupe ahead of the launch. Let’s explore what the Citroen Basalt has to offer:

Exterior

Citroen recently released the first exterior images of the production-spec Basalt, which is heavily inspired by the Citroen C3 Aircross. The front features X-shaped split LED DRLs, LED headlights and a split grille, similar to the C3 Aircross. It’s from the sides that you notice its coupe roofline and dual-tone alloy wheels. It carries over the flap-style door handles from the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. At the rear, the Basalt sports wraparound LED tail lights and a blacked-out bumper with a silver skid plate.

Interior, Features and Safety

Citroen hasn't fully unveiled the interior of the Basalt yet, but recent teasers suggest it will be similar to the C3 Aircross, although with a white-themed upholstery and some more features. The teasers also confirmed that the Basalt will feature a 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver's display borrowed from the C3 Aircross and an automatic AC. Other possible inclusions are a cruise control, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry.

On the safety front, it is expected to be provided with up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

The Basalt is also likely to carry over the C3 Aircross’ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 110 PS Torque Up to 205 Nm* Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*Notably, the engine produces 205 Nm of torque when paired with an automatic gearbox, and 190 Nm when paired with a manual gearbox. The power output remains the same for both transmission options at 110 PS.

Expected Price

The Citroen Basalt is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV-coupe and will pose as a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

