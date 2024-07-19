All
Citroen Basalt Interior Teased For The First Time Ahead Of August Unveiling

Modified On Jul 19, 2024 11:43 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

The new teaser reveals some interior details of the upcoming Citroen Basalt, including its cabin theme and comfort features

Citroen Basalt Interior Teased

  • The teaser reveals a beige cabin theme and a layout similar to the C3 and C3 Aircross.

  • It is expected to get features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger.

  • The SUV-coupe is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS and 205 Nm) with both MT and AT options.

  • Prices are expected to start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt was unveiled as a concept in March 2024 and is now approaching its debut in August. Now, ahead of its debut, Citroen India has started teasing the SUV-coupe, with the latest teaser giving us a glimpse into its interior. Let's find out more about this upcoming offering from Citroen.

What Was Seen? 

Citroen Basalt Front Armrest
Citroen Basalt Beige Cabin Theme

The teaser gave a glimpse of the cabin seats and the new dashboard trim. It will feature a beige-colored cabin theme and a front centre armrest as well. Both the front and rear seats get adjustable headrests. The teaser also revealed a preview of the dashboard similar to that seen on the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, and the floating type infotainment unit (probably the same 10.2-inch unit as seen on other Citroen offerings in India).

Citroen Basalt Rear Centre Armrest

At the rear, the center armrest includes cup holders and a small recess to stow some knick-knacks. 

Expected Features and Safety

Citroen C3 Aircross cabin

Although the French automaker has not revealed full details about the SUV-coupe's interiors, we can expect it to borrow some features from its SUV sibling, the C3 Aircross, like a 7-inch digital driver's display. It is also likely to include features like cruise control, automatic AC, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry. 

In terms of safety, it is expected to have 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Basalt is likely to be powered by the same petrol unit as seen on the C3 Aircross and C3 hatchback, that is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 110 PS and up to 205 Nm. It can be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter unit. 

Expected Price and Rivals

Citroen is expected to launch the Basalt shortly after its debut in August, with its prices likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly rival the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Honda Elevate.

