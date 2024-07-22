Modified On Jul 22, 2024 06:03 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The new teaser of the Citroen Basalt reveals the C3 Aircross-like interiors with dual displays and the same AC vents

Citroen to bring out the Basalt SUV-coupe as its fifth offering in India soon.

New teaser reveals some more interior features of the Citroen Basalt.

It gets a coupe-like sloping roofline, halogen projector headlights and wraparound LED tail lights.

Interior features a similar dashboard as the C3 Aircross, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

It will also get automatic AC, which both the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross don’t get.

Its safety net could include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Basalt can get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm), same as the C3 Aircross and the C3.

The Basalt is expected to launch in August with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

A new teaser of the Citroen Basalt, showcasing its dashboard design, has been released by the carmaker after Tata revealed the exterior design of its direct rival, the Curvv SUV. The latest teaser reveals the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV-like interior while also confirming some of its premium features.

Here is an account of everything we could find in the latest teaser video:

What Was Shown In The Teaser

The interesting bit of the new teaser was that it gave a glimpse of the interior and features. In the teaser, a similar-looking dashboard of the C3 Aircross was visible with the same 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, identical central AC vents, and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

However, an automatic AC panel was also shown in this teaser, which is absent in the C3 Aircross.

Moreover, the exterior design was once again shown extensively in the latest teaser, highlighting its SUV-coupe body type with a sloping roofline. A front look resembling the Citroem C3 Aircross SUV and the C3 hatchback can also be seen, with V-shaped LED DRLs and halogen projector headlights. The Basalt is also set to get wraparound LED tail lights and a high-positioned boot lid, flaunting the Citroen logo and the ‘Basalt’ moniker.

Expected Features and Safety

In addition to the same touchscreen and driver’s display, the Basalt can further get cruise control, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry.

Its safety net could include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

It is expected that the Citroen Basalt will be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm), that does duties on the C3 Aircross and the C3 hatchback. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic (AT).

Launch and Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is expected to be launched in August with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly lock horns with the recently unveiled Tata Curvv and also pose as a stylish option against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

