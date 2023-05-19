English | हिंदी

Check Out These Accessories To Personalise Your Maruti Fronx

Modified On May 19, 2023 10:05 AM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

Maruti’s new crossover also gets a practical accessory pack called the “Vilox”, priced almost at Rs 30,000

Maruti Fronx

  • Exterior accessories include multiple garnishes, door visor and exterior styling kit.

  • Its interior can be jazzed up with interior styling kit, floor mats and window sunshades.

  • Maruti is offering the Fronx in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

  • It retails the crossover from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

After making its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the Baleno-based Maruti Fronx finally went on sale in April. It is being sold in five broad variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha – priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). While its stand-out design is one of its strengths, you can enhance it even further or personalise it to your taste with a wide range of accessories. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices. But first, let’s quickly check out the Vilox accessory pack that covers the essentials:

Vilox Pack, costing up to Rs 29,990, includes:

  • ORVM covers

  • Headlight garnish

  • Door visor

  • Body side moulding with red inserts

  • Exterior styling kit (grey+red skid plate front, side and rear)

  • Front and rear bumper garnish (black+red)

  • Seat covers with red highlights

  • Designer mat with red highlights

  • Door sill guard

Exterior

Accessory Item

Price

Front skid plate (grey+red)

Rs 2,090

Side skid plate (grey)

Rs 3,090

Rear skid plate (grey+red)

Rs 2,490

Body side moulding

Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,490

Rear spoiler extender (black+red)

Rs 1,090

Alloy wheels (set of 4)

Rs 34,760 to Rs 36,760

Wheel covers (set of 4)

Rs 2,360

Body cover

Rs 3,090

Front bumper garnish

Rs 790 to Rs 890

Rear bumper garnish

Rs 690 to Rs 750

ORVM cover

Rs 240 to Rs 2,690

Wheel arch garnish

Rs 890

Tailgate garnish

Rs 990

Headlight garnish

Rs 790

Reversing camera

Rs 6,990

Front parking sensors

Rs 5,650

Front grille garnish

Rs 490

Door visor

Rs 1,590 to Rs 2,190

Interior

Maruti Fronx

Accessory Item

Price

Interior styling kit

Rs 6,990

Steering wheel cover

Rs 510

3D mat

Rs 2,990

Designer mat

Rs 2,150

3D boot mat

Rs 1,890

Door sill guard

Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,990

Wireless mobile charger

Rs 9,390

Window sunshade 2 door/ 4 door

Rs 690/ Rs 1,050

Seatbelt cushion

Rs 399

Logo projector lamp

Rs 1,249

Child seat

Rs 29,990

Seat covers

Rs 8,170 to Rs 9,730

Nexa comfort collection

Rs 3,790

Trunk organiser

Rs 1,399

Neck cushion

Rs 890 to Rs 920

Rear mobile/tablet holder

Rs 845

Tissue box

Rs 699

Pressure washer

Rs 3,599

Car ioniser/ USB charger

Rs 3,890

Vacuum cleaner + air inflator

Rs 2,499

Dual port fast charger

Rs 1,599

3-in-1 charger

Rs 349

Car care kit

Rs 799 to Rs 1,699

Single-din audio system

Rs 6,490 to Rs 6,990

Double-din audio system

Rs 8,990 to Rs 9,990

Touchscreen system

Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990

Speakers

Rs 2,490 to Rs 3,355

What Powers The Fronx?

Maruti Fronx

Maruti has provided it with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/148Nm) with mild-hybrid technology, and the Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol unit (90PS/113Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, the naturally aspirated unit can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Competitors To The Fronx

Maruti Fronx

As the Fronx does not have any direct rivals, it fights it out with sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza and also acts as an alternative to premium hatchbacks.

R
Published by
Rohit
Write your Comment on Maruti FRONX

