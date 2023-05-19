Check Out These Accessories To Personalise Your Maruti Fronx
May 19, 2023
Maruti’s new crossover also gets a practical accessory pack called the “Vilox”, priced almost at Rs 30,000
Exterior accessories include multiple garnishes, door visor and exterior styling kit.
Its interior can be jazzed up with interior styling kit, floor mats and window sunshades.
Maruti is offering the Fronx in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
It retails the crossover from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).
After making its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the Baleno-based Maruti Fronx finally went on sale in April. It is being sold in five broad variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha – priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). While its stand-out design is one of its strengths, you can enhance it even further or personalise it to your taste with a wide range of accessories. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices. But first, let’s quickly check out the Vilox accessory pack that covers the essentials:
Vilox Pack, costing up to Rs 29,990, includes:
-
ORVM covers
-
Headlight garnish
-
Door visor
-
Body side moulding with red inserts
-
Exterior styling kit (grey+red skid plate front, side and rear)
-
Front and rear bumper garnish (black+red)
-
Seat covers with red highlights
-
Designer mat with red highlights
-
Door sill guard
Exterior
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front skid plate (grey+red)
|
Rs 2,090
|
Side skid plate (grey)
|
Rs 3,090
|
Rear skid plate (grey+red)
|
Rs 2,490
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,490
|
Rear spoiler extender (black+red)
|
Rs 1,090
|
Alloy wheels (set of 4)
|
Rs 34,760 to Rs 36,760
|
Wheel covers (set of 4)
|
Rs 2,360
|
Body cover
|
Rs 3,090
|
Front bumper garnish
|
Rs 790 to Rs 890
|
Rear bumper garnish
|
Rs 690 to Rs 750
|
ORVM cover
|
Rs 240 to Rs 2,690
|
Wheel arch garnish
|
Rs 890
|
Tailgate garnish
|
Rs 990
|
Headlight garnish
|
Rs 790
|
Reversing camera
|
Rs 6,990
|
Front parking sensors
|
Rs 5,650
|
Front grille garnish
|
Rs 490
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,590 to Rs 2,190
Interior
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 6,990
|
Steering wheel cover
|
Rs 510
|
3D mat
|
Rs 2,990
|
Designer mat
|
Rs 2,150
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,890
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 1,890 to Rs 2,990
|
Wireless mobile charger
|
Rs 9,390
|
Window sunshade 2 door/ 4 door
|
Rs 690/ Rs 1,050
|
Seatbelt cushion
|
Rs 399
|
Logo projector lamp
|
Rs 1,249
|
Child seat
|
Rs 29,990
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 8,170 to Rs 9,730
|
Nexa comfort collection
|
Rs 3,790
|
Trunk organiser
|
Rs 1,399
|
Neck cushion
|
Rs 890 to Rs 920
|
Rear mobile/tablet holder
|
Rs 845
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 699
|
Pressure washer
|
Rs 3,599
|
Car ioniser/ USB charger
|
Rs 3,890
|
Vacuum cleaner + air inflator
|
Rs 2,499
|
Dual port fast charger
|
Rs 1,599
|
3-in-1 charger
|
Rs 349
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 799 to Rs 1,699
|
Single-din audio system
|
Rs 6,490 to Rs 6,990
|
Double-din audio system
|
Rs 8,990 to Rs 9,990
|
Touchscreen system
|
Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990
|
Speakers
|
Rs 2,490 to Rs 3,355
What Powers The Fronx?
Maruti has provided it with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/148Nm) with mild-hybrid technology, and the Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol unit (90PS/113Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, the naturally aspirated unit can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
Competitors To The Fronx
As the Fronx does not have any direct rivals, it fights it out with sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza and also acts as an alternative to premium hatchbacks.
