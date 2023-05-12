Published On May 12, 2023 05:05 PM By Ansh

Electronic stability control (ESC) and seat belt reminders for all passengers will soon become standard across its lineup

In the past few years, it has been crucial for the Indian automobile industry to improve its safety standards as the government and carmakers alike have taken important decisions to step up their game. Now, Maruti has announced its plans to equip all cars with electronic stability control (ESC) and seat belt reminders for all seats soon.

What Do These Features Do?

Well, seat belts play a critical role in saving lives in case of an accident. However, many people still do not remember to put them on and so the reminders encourage the driver and passengers to wear seat belts while driving.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Has Over 4 Lakh Orders Pending Delivery

Then there’s the active safety feature called electronic stability control (ESC). It prevents understeer and oversteer of the vehicle by constantly monitoring the speed of each wheel and the position of the steering wheel and gently applying the brakes if it detects the vehicle losing control.

Why These Features?

These two features will help prevent an accident from happening or help save the occupants in case the accident does occur. Also, adding ESC can potentially help Maruti get a better score in the more stringent global NCAP crash tests, which have become a factor in people’s car-buying decisions.

Upcoming Safety Features

The Indian government is pushing carmakers towards making their cars safer by adding new feature mandates. While the effectiveness of these mandates is up for debate, the next big safety change we can expect to see from all carmakers will be six airbags offered as standard. Other upcoming safety mandates also include 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, which Maruti recently added to the Baleno and is expected to offer as standard soon.