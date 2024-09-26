Check Out The Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Variant In 7 Real-life Images

Published On Sep 26, 2024 10:01 AM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

The Curvv EV Accomplished variant serves as an entry-point for the larger 55 kWh battery pack option

The Tata Curvv EV has gained significant attention, attracting not only compact SUV buyers but also celebrities who prefer a more modest ride. It is offered in three broad trims, and if you have made up your mind to go for the Curvv's Accomplished variant, then this report is for you. As we give you a brief overview of it in 7 real-life images.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Design

The Accomplished variant sits above the base Creative variant and offers a few styling updates. This includes LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs that give it a nice elegant look. Like the other variants, it features a closed-off grille, vertical slats and a silver-finished skid plate that further elevate the Curvv EV's rugged appearance. Do note that the Accomplished variant misses out on welcome and goodbye animation on LED DRLs.

The Curvv EV's SUV-coupe body style immediately grabs attention. While the Accomplished variant's 17-inch alloy wheels feature a five-spoke aerodynamic design, further enhancing its sporty look. It also gets flush-fitted door handles and a silver-finished window line, adding a premium touch to its design.

Moving to the rear, the first thing you will notice are its connected LED tail lamps, which are not present in the base variant. A dual roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna complete its coupe design.

Also See: Check Out The Tata Curvv Creative Plus S Variant In These 8 Images

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Interior

Like some of the other Tata offerings, such as the Nexon EV and Safari, the Curvv EV also features different cabin themes depending on the variant you choose. In the Curvv EV Accomplished variant, you get an all-black dashboard with burgundy leatherette seat upholstery, making it stand out from other variants. Contrasting silver elements along the dashboard, steering wheel, and centre console further elevate its ambience.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Features

The Curvv EV Accomplished comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, an 8-speaker audio system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 45W type-C USB charging ports, and Alexa voice assistant system.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Powertrain Options

Powertrain-wise, the Curvv EV Accomplished variant is offered with two battery pack choices: a 45 kWh battery paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm single electric motor, and a 55 kWh battery pack mated to a 167 PS/215 Nm single electric motor setup. The 45 kWh battery pack option is capable of delivering a claimed range of 430 km, while the 55 kWh battery pack delivers 502 km of claimed range. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionality.

Also Read: New Electric Vehicle Range Norms In India Explained Feat. Tata EVs

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Price and Rivals

The Curvv EV Accomplished is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 45 kWh Medium Range variant. On the other hand, the 55 kWh Long Range variant costs Rs 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv EV serves as an SUV-coupe alternative to the MG ZS EV and will rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Curvv on road price