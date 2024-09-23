Check Out The Tata Curvv Creative Plus S Variant In These 8 Images

Published On Sep 23, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv Creative Plus S looks like the fully loaded variant of the SUV-coupe and comes with many similar features at a lower price point

The Tata Curvv recently made its way into the compact SUV segment, although setting itself apart from the usual crop of offerings, thanks to its coupe design. Tata is retailing the Curvv in four main variants: Smart, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished. However, the mid-spec Pure+ and Creative trims also have a couple of sub-variants, which get some more features for an incremental price premium. In this story, we decode how the Creative Plus S variant looks like in 8 images:

Front

From the previous-in-line Creative and Creative S variants, the Creative Plus S carries on with auto-LED headlights and LED DRLs. This variant specifically gets a front centre positioning lamp and dynamic turn indicators. Moving lower down, you can notice that Tata has equipped the Creative Plus S with LED fog lamps having cornering function.

Side

In profile, the Creative Plus S is seen with bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels over the previous sub-variants of the Creative trim.

It’s also from this angle that you can notice the dual-tone paint option, which is available from this variant.

Rear

When viewed from the back, you can notice the connected LED tail lights setup and the defogger. The SUV-coupe also flaunts the ‘Curvv’ badge on the bootlid and now features a chunky silver skid plate on the bumper in this variant.

Interior

Tata has equipped it with the same 4-spoke steering wheel that’s been provided from the Pure Plus variant onwards. The Creative Plus S comes with leatherette finish for the gear lever and gets chrome-finished inside door handles. It also features ambient lighting and leatherette padding on the dashboard and even on the door pads.

At the back, it has a centre armrest, AC vents, USB ports, and adjustable headrests for the outer-side passengers.

The Curvv Creative Plus S features equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and 1-touch up/down driver-side power window. Its safety net continues with the features from its previous-in-line variants and adds a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the mix.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Tata offers the Curvv Creative Plus S variant with all the engine and gearbox options that are available with the SUV-coupe:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi Turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price Range And Competition

The Tata Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a rival to the Citroen Basalt, while also being an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

