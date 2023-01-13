Modified On Jan 13, 2023 01:34 PM By Ansh for Tata Sierra

The newest design has been confirmed for production with the model expected to arrive in 2025

Tata Sierra was around for a long time, with its first and second generations launching in 1991 and 1997, respectively. It was discontinued in 2003. Almost two decades later, Tata revived its iconic SUV in an electric avatar for Auto Expo 2020; and at Auto Expo 2023, the carmaker came out with a near-production model of the Sierra EV.

Let’s take a closer look at how much the Sierra EV has changed in the last three years, and the main differences between the 2020 and 2023 concepts:

Front

As soon as you see the front, you’ll start noticing all the tweaks Tata has made. Up top, you still have the LED DRL strip, but now without the curved edges. The illuminating Tata logo is now a little lower and the overall design of the front fascia is now different including the headlamps and redesigned bumper. Overall, the 2023 Sierra EV has adopted a sharper design language.

Side

It looks bigger because it is bigger. The concept showcased in 2020 was 4.1 metres long and the updated one is 4.4 metres in length.

Tata has ditched the sliding rear doors from the 2020 concept. All doors now have flush door handles, not just the front ones.

The A- and C-pillars are still blacked out to maintain the visual look of the original Sierra’s extended rear glass panels.

Chrome claddings on the doors have been removed, and the updated Sierra now has a slightly redesigned set of alloy wheels.

Rear

One of the biggest changes, and perhaps improvements, to the exterior has been the rear end of the new Sierra EV concept. Unlike the box-shaped 2020 concept, the updated Sierra has a more curved rear profile, and the new roof-mounted spoiler gives it a more defined shape. The massive Sierra badging has been dropped and the rear end also gets the illuminating Tata logo.

The rear bumper has also been redesigned and Tata has removed the chrome slits from both ends. You can say that the updated Sierra carries the current design language of the carmaker.

Cabin

Looking inside the cabin, you’ll notice that it's completely redesigned and a lot more realistic without the rotating front seats. The updated model has a new steering wheel, larger dual-tone dashboard, and some version of Tata’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a digital driver’s display as well.

The wooden floor has been replaced, and the 2023 model gets a thin green strip spanning across the dashboard instead of the bigger one in the 2020 model.

Rear Seats

You now get something similar to traditional bench seats at the back rather than the lounge present in the older version. The wooden floor and inserts have been removed here as well and you now have a traditional panoramic sunroof as compared to the huge glass roof, which merged into the rear windows in the 2020 model.

These updates clearly indicate that the 2023 version of the Sierra EV is a closer-to-production-ready model. Tata has confirmed that it has finalized this exterior design for production along with the dashboard. Any changes to either will likely be due to regulatory compliance, while the overall interior may also see minor revisions. The Sierra EV is likely to hit the Indian market by the end of 2025 at an expected starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).