English | हिंदी

At Long Last! Tata Harrier Finally Gets All-Wheel Drive, But With One Big Catch!

Modified On Jan 11, 2023 06:52 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

  • 24404 Views
  • Write a comment

The electric version of the Harrier could be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Harrier EV

Tata’s star-studded lineup at the Auto Expo 2023 includes the debut of the Harrier EV. The mid-size SUV’s electric version has been showcased in a concept version for the first time with a possible launch sometime in 2025.

The Tata Harrier EV sports several EV-specific visual elements, besides the regular closed grille and no exhaust muffler. It gets connected LED DRLs, an illuminated Tata logo, a new vertically-slated bumper, quirky alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights, and a redesigned bumper. However, the overall shape and style remains quite like the SUV’s diesel-powered avatar. 

Tata Harrier EV

The cabin also receives some EV-exclusive changes including a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with more connected car technology features. In terms of safety, the EV features a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). 

Tata has fitted the Harrier EV with a dual electric motor setup. With this, the Harrier EV is the first car in Tata’s current lineup to offer an all-wheel drivetrain. It’s one of the first Tata EVs (along with the Safari EV) to be based on the OMEGA-Arc platform, by combining it with the Gen2 platform that debuted with the Concept Curvv. 

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It would likely be positioned as a rival to the upcoming Mahindra XUV.E8 (electric XUV700) and as a larger alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 10% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Harrier In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsAt Long Last! Tata Harrier Finally Gets All-Wheel Drive, But With One Big Catch!
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience