Modified On Jan 11, 2023 06:52 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

The electric version of the Harrier could be priced from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata’s star-studded lineup at the Auto Expo 2023 includes the debut of the Harrier EV. The mid-size SUV’s electric version has been showcased in a concept version for the first time with a possible launch sometime in 2025.

The Tata Harrier EV sports several EV-specific visual elements, besides the regular closed grille and no exhaust muffler. It gets connected LED DRLs, an illuminated Tata logo, a new vertically-slated bumper, quirky alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights, and a redesigned bumper. However, the overall shape and style remains quite like the SUV’s diesel-powered avatar.

The cabin also receives some EV-exclusive changes including a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with more connected car technology features. In terms of safety, the EV features a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Tata has fitted the Harrier EV with a dual electric motor setup. With this, the Harrier EV is the first car in Tata’s current lineup to offer an all-wheel drivetrain. It’s one of the first Tata EVs (along with the Safari EV) to be based on the OMEGA-Arc platform, by combining it with the Gen2 platform that debuted with the Concept Curvv.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It would likely be positioned as a rival to the upcoming Mahindra XUV.E8 (electric XUV700) and as a larger alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3.

