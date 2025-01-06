Top Hot Car Unveil And Launches Expected At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

This year's Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be dominated by plenty of electric vehicle unveils and launches

As January progresses, we are getting closer to the biggest automotive event in India, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Expo will be packed with multiple unveils and launches. In this article, we cover the cars that we believe will be the hottest unveils and launches at the expo. From MGs fully electric convertible to Maruti’s first EV on our shores, let us have a look at the most anticipated showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

The EV counterpart of Hyundai’s bestseller, the Creta Electric, is sure to draw in crowds of onlookers. Prices of the all-electric SUV are set to be announced at the Auto Expo 2025 on January 17. Viewers will notice that Hyundai has introduced design changes to give the EV its own identity. The Creta Electric’s cabin will come with features such as dual 10.25-inch dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and level-2 ADAS. Hyundai will be offering two battery packs with the Creta EV: a 42 kWh battery pack with an ARAI range of 390 km and a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack with 473 km.

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Price: Rs 22 lakh

This Auto Expo, we’ll be taking a look at the proper production-spec e Vitara, which was showcased as a concept back at the 2023 edition. While the Indian carmaker has only shown snippets of the e Vitara we know the fascia is similar to the globally unveiled version. We can expect Maruti to offer the EV with plenty of features. The global spec comes with two battery packs – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – which are expected to be present in the Indian version.

Kia Syros

Expected Price: Rs 9.70 lakh

The Kia Syros, which debuted in December 2024, will make its first public showcase at the Auto Expo 2025. Yes, it might have looks that are polarising enough to draw a crowd. However, visuals aren't the only thing that will get Syros the attention as Kia has packed the sub-4m SUV with multiple segment-first features such as two 12.3-inch screens, front and rear ventilated seats and a digital AC control panel. In terms of safety, the Kia Syros comes with 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS. The Syros gets a choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

The first version of the Tata Harrier EV concept was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, and later a more evolved version at the 2024 event. This year, we expect Tata to showcase a final production-spec model, which has been spotted testing on our roads on countless occasions. We can expect the Harrier EV to share similar cabin features with its ICE counterpart and safety features such as ADAS and a 360-degree camera. The Harrier EV is expected to be powered by a dual motor setup to support all-wheel drive and a claimed range of over 500 km. Also, it will boast a much superior multilink rear suspension when compared to the ICE version’s torsion bar.

MG Cyberster

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

The MG Cyberster will be the British carmaker's first fully electric convertible on our shores and is sure to be a head-turner with its scissor doors and 20-inch alloy wheels. Features for the Cyberster include a triple-screen setup and a Bose 8-speaker sound system. The Indian spec of the Cyberster will feature a 77 kWh battery pack with a WLTP range of over 444 km, powered by a dual motor setup with an output of 510 PS and 725 Nm.

Read More About: All Mass Market SUVs Expected To Be Launched In 2025

Tata Sierra

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 as a concept and later at the 2023 edition, the carmaker showcased the concept in a more production-ready design. At the 2024 edition, we expect to see a model that’s close to production, both on the outside and inside. The Sierra EV is expected to be powered by a 60-80 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of over 500 km.

Also, alongside the Sierra EV, one can expect Tata to showcase a version of the Sierra ICE model, which is yet to be seen in either a concept or a production-spec model.

Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Skoda will be bringing the new generation Kodiaq to our shores and is one of the anticipated showcases at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has been spotted testing uncamouflaged multiple times, and prices are expected to be announced later in the year. It comes packing an evolutionary exterior design and a brand-new cabin, which is expected to be packed with features for both comfort and convenience. The global spec of the Kodiaq comes with multiple powertrains, however, the Indian version is expected to retain its current 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e

BE 6 Price: Rs 18.90 lakh

XEV 9e Price: Rs 21.90 lakh

Mahindra’s two EVs, the BE6 and XEV 9e, launched in November last year, will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Full variant-wise prices of both these electric SUVs are expected to be announced at the event. The BE 6 and XEV 9e, share features such as a heads-up display along with battery packs which are 59 kWh and a larger 79 kWh. The top variant of the BE 6 gets slightly more range of 682 km compared to the top variant of the XEV 9e, which has a claimed range of 656 km.

Similar Read: All EVs That Will Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Which car are you most looking forward to at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.