Check How Different The 2024 Honda Amaze Looks Compared To Its Old Version

The 2024 Amaze gets a completely new fascia including a broad grille and fresh LED headlights and tail lights

The new-generation Honda Amaze went on sale with a complete overhaul in design inside and out. Unlike before, the Amaze now only comes in three broad variants – V, VX, and ZX — but still gets the same petrol engine under its hood as its predecessor. Let’s see how the new Amaze looks compared to its older iteration.

Front

While the old Amaze had a sleeker chrome finished grille, the 2024 Amaze looks bold owing to its big Accord-inspired gloss black grille. It now gets a fresh pair of LED headlights while the DRLs on the new Amaze now look inspired by those on the Elevate. The new Amaze’s bumper features a fresh bumper design with a new LED fog lamp housing setup. The old Amaze, on the other hand, had halogen fog lights.

Side

Both versions of the Honda Amaze have the same silhouette and windowline, and they both get body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators integrated onto them, along with chrome-finished door handles. However, what makes the new Amaze look different is its new multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, though the size remains the same, i.e., 15 inches. The new Amaze also gets a LaneWatch camera mounted on the lower side of the left ORVM that was not on offer with the second-generation model.

Rear

While the old Honda Amaze had C-shaped LED tail lights, the third-gen avatar gets City-like wraparound LED tail lights. Both versions of the Amaze get a shark-fin antenna and rear defogger.

Interior

Although both the old and new Amaze get dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with beige seat upholstery, the dashboard layout on the new Amaze is completely different. Unlike its old version, the new Amaze gets a big 8-inch touchscreen, while the AC vents and centre console also look new. The old Amaze had a smaller 7-inch touchscreen unit, which was integrated into the dashboard below the centre AC vents.

In terms of premium features, the 2024 Amaze gets a wireless phone charger and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display over the old Amaze. Passenger safety is also improved by not only offering 6 airbags as standard, but now the Amaze also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Both versions of the Honda Amaze can be seen with a rear centre armrest with two cupholders. Honda has now provided rear AC vents in the 2024 Amaze for enhanced comfort for those seated in the second row.

Powertrain Options

Honda has retained the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with the new Amaze as before:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cyl petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT

Price & Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and 2024 Maruti Dzire.

