New Honda Amaze vs New Maruti Dzire: Specifications Compared

The sub-4m sedan segment has been in talks recently, thanks to the market introduction of the new Honda Amaze and the new Maruti Dzire. Both sedans now come in all-new avatars and have been provided with some segment-first features as well. If you want to buy a subcompact sedan but are unable to decide between the Amaze and Dzire, here’s a detailed comparison of both cars to find out the better option:

Price

2024 Honda Amaze Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh 2024 Maruti Dzire Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The New Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh which makes it Rs 1.21 lakh more affordable than the Amaze’s base variant. However, one thing to note here is that the Amaze has a lot of useful and good-to-have features in its entry-level V trim. But the fully-loaded Dzire is also Rs 76,000 more affordable than the Amaze’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

2024 Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1733 mm 1735 mm (-2 mm) Height 1500 mm 1525 mm (-25 mm) Wheelbase 2470 mm 2450 mm + 20 mm Boot Space 416 litres 382 litres + 34 litres

The length and width of both sub-4m sedans are similar. However, the new Dzire is 25 mm taller than the new Amaze. The 2024 Amaze, on the other hand, has a larger wheelbase and boot space, meaning it has a more spacious cabin and can also carry a few more luggage bags than the Dzire which should prove to be useful during your weekend getaways.

Powertrain Options

2024 Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 82 PS 70 PS Torque 110 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^ 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 (CVT) 24.79 kmpl (MT) / 25.71 kmpl (AT) 33.75 km/kg

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

Both the new Amaze and Dzire are offered with a similar-capacity petrol engine, the difference being the number of cylinders used. While the Dzire’s is a 3-cylinder unit, the Amaze comes with a 4-cylinder engine. The performance of both the petrol engines is more or less the same.

The Maruti Dzire also gets a petrol+CNG option that is not offered with the Amaze. The Dzire is also a lot more frugal than the Amaze (6.75 kmpl and 3.75 kmpl more with the manual and automatic gearboxes respectively).

Features

2024 Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Beige fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Soft-touch materials on doorpads

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Beige fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Soft-touch materials on doorpads

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Comfort And Convenience Semi-digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Remote engine start (with CVT only)

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

PM2.5 filter

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Day/Night inside rearview mirrors (IRVMs)

Paddle shifters (with CVT only) Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) (segment-first)

Rearview and LaneWatch camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC) with traction control (TC)

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Anti-theft alarm 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera (segment-first)

ESC

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Anti-theft alarm

Both sub-4m sedans have all-LED lighting, a black and beige theme inside and features like auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger and keyless entry. The safety suite is also similar with six airbags, TPMS and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

However, the Dzire comes with a segment-first sunroof and 360-degree camera, both of which are not offered with the Amaze. On the other hand, the new Amaze gets some exclusive features like paddle shifters, remote engine start, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Verdict

The new Maruti Dzire has become more of an all-rounder with a lot of essential tech on offer and new features like a single-pane sunroof, 6 airbags (as standard) and 360-degree camera. It has also received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which is a first for any Maruti car. It has a decently-powered petrol engine but is more frugal than the Amaze. Moreover, the Dzire comes with a petrol+CNG option that is not offered with the new Amaze.

Where the Amaze shines is with its more sophisticated CVT automatic transmission than the Dzire’s AMT. It comes with six airbags (as standard) and segment-first ADAS features which undermine its robust safety. It comes with a semi-digital driver’s display, remote engine start feature and paddle shifters not offered with the Dzire. The Amaze also has a more spacious cabin and bigger boot space which can come in very handy to carry more luggage on your weekend getaways. So, if you want a spacious sedan that is decently loaded from the inside and has a slightly better engine, you should go for the Amaze.

