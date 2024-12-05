All
New Honda Amaze vs New Maruti Dzire: Specifications Compared

Modified On Dec 05, 2024 05:58 PM By Dipan for Honda Amaze

Both new-generation sedans have gotten new segment-first features and better safety suite, but which amongst these is better? We find out

The sub-4m sedan segment has been in talks recently, thanks to the market introduction of the new Honda Amaze and the new Maruti Dzire. Both sedans now come in all-new avatars and have been provided with some segment-first features as well. If you want to buy a subcompact sedan but are unable to decide between the Amaze and Dzire, here’s a detailed comparison of both cars to find out the better option:

Price

2024 Honda Amaze

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh

2024 Maruti Dzire

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The New Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh which makes it Rs 1.21 lakh more affordable than the Amaze’s base variant. However, one thing to note here is that the Amaze has a lot of useful and good-to-have features in its entry-level V trim. But the fully-loaded Dzire is also Rs 76,000 more affordable than the Amaze’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

2024 Amaze Side

 

2024 Honda Amaze

2024 Maruti Dzire

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1733 mm

1735 mm

(-2 mm)

Height

1500 mm

1525 mm

(-25 mm)

Wheelbase

2470 mm

2450 mm

+ 20 mm

Boot Space

416 litres

382 litres

+ 34 litres

New Maruti Dzire side

The length and width of both sub-4m sedans are similar. However, the new Dzire is 25 mm taller than the new Amaze. The 2024 Amaze, on the other hand, has a larger wheelbase and boot space, meaning it has a more spacious cabin and can also carry a few more luggage bags than the Dzire which should prove to be useful during your weekend getaways.

Powertrain Options

New Maruti Dzire new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

 

2024 Honda Amaze

2024 Maruti Dzire

Engine

1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol+CNG

Power

90 PS

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

110 Nm

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^

5-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency

18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 (CVT)

24.79 kmpl (MT) / 25.71 kmpl (AT)

33.75 km/kg

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

Honda Amaze 1.2-litre petrol engine

Both the new Amaze and Dzire are offered with a similar-capacity petrol engine, the difference being the number of cylinders used. While the Dzire’s is a 3-cylinder unit, the Amaze comes with a 4-cylinder engine. The performance of both the petrol engines is more or less the same.

The Maruti Dzire also gets a petrol+CNG option that is not offered with the Amaze. The Dzire is also a lot more frugal than the Amaze (6.75 kmpl and 3.75 kmpl more with the manual and automatic gearboxes respectively).

Also Read: 2024 Honda Amaze Variant-wise Features Explained

Features

2024 Amaze Dashboard

 

2024 Honda Amaze

2024 Maruti Dzire

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

  • Beige fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Soft-touch materials on doorpads

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

  • Beige fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Soft-touch materials on doorpads

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

Comfort And Convenience

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Remote engine start (with CVT only)

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • PM2.5 filter

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Day/Night inside rearview mirrors (IRVMs)

  • Paddle shifters (with CVT only)

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Single-pane sunroof (segment-first)

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) (segment-first)

  • Rearview and LaneWatch camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with traction control (TC)

  • Rear defogger

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • 360-degree camera (segment-first)

  • ESC

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Anti-theft alarm

New Maruti Dzire dashboard

  • Both sub-4m sedans have all-LED lighting, a black and beige theme inside and features like auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger and keyless entry. The safety suite is also similar with six airbags, TPMS and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

  • However, the Dzire comes with a segment-first sunroof and 360-degree camera, both of which are not offered with the Amaze. On the other hand, the new Amaze gets some exclusive features like paddle shifters, remote engine start, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Verdict

New Maruti Dzire

The new Maruti Dzire has become more of an all-rounder with a lot of essential tech on offer and new features like a single-pane sunroof, 6 airbags (as standard) and 360-degree camera. It has also received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which is a first for any Maruti car. It has a decently-powered petrol engine but is more frugal than the Amaze. Moreover, the Dzire comes with a petrol+CNG option that is not offered with the new Amaze.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Where the Amaze shines is with its more sophisticated CVT automatic transmission than the Dzire’s AMT. It comes with six airbags (as standard) and segment-first ADAS features which undermine its robust safety. It comes with a semi-digital driver’s display, remote engine start feature and paddle shifters not offered with the Dzire. The Amaze also has a more spacious cabin and bigger boot space which can come in very handy to carry more luggage on your weekend getaways. So, if you want a spacious sedan that is decently loaded from the inside and has a slightly better engine, you should go for the Amaze.

