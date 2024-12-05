All
2024 Honda Amaze Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Dec 05, 2024 01:38 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze

The Amaze, now in its third-generation avatar, gets many first-time features like wireless phone charger and rear AC vents, while it also gets a premium safety tech which is a first in its segment

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched in India recently featuring an all new design and some new features for the sedan nameplate. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants – V, VX, and ZX – with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). If you’re planning to book the new Amaze, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each variant has to offer.

2024 Honda Amaze V

Price

V MT

Rs 8 lakh

V CVT

Rs 9.20 lakh

 

Feature Highlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functionality

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs

  • ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Headrests for all seats

  • Boot lamp

  • 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

  • Keyless entry

  • Manual AC

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • All four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Paddle shifters (CVT only)

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Traction control

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Even in the entry-level trim, the Amaze comes with all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags. Its exterior highlights include LED projector headlights and LED tail lights. However, the Amaze V misses out on LED fog lights, alloy wheels, auto AC, and a rear parking camera.

2024 Honda Amaze VX

Price

VX MT

Rs 9.10 lakh

VX CVT

Rs 10 lakh

Features (Over V)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto headlights

  • LED projector fog lights

  • 15-inch silver alloy wheels

  • Metallic finish for inside door handles

  • Push button start/stop

  • Power-folding OVRMs

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Remote engine start (CVT)

  • Connected car tech (telematics)

  • Alexa connectivity

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • LaneWatch camera

  • Rear view camera

  • Rear defogger

  • Burglar alarm

The mid-spec V variant of the Honda Amaze is almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like keyless entry and auto AC, but also features LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. It also includes Honda’s telematics connected car technology and a 6-speaker sound system. The only major omission in this variant of the Amaze is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Check Out: Here’s A Look At The New Honda Amaze’s Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options

2024 Honda Amaze ZX

Price

ZX MT

Rs 9.70 lakh

ZX CVT

Rs 10.90 lakh

2024 Honda Amaze Lunar Silver Metallic

Features (Over VX)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Chrome finished door handles

  • None

  • None

  • None

  • ADAS

The top of the line ZX variant of the 2024 Amaze gets ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and high beam assist. The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to get ADAS. Over the mid-spec VX, it also gets multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome finished door handles.

Engine & Transmission

It uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

90 PS

Torque

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, CVT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

S
Shreyash
Shreyash




