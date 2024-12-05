2024 Honda Amaze Variant-wise Features Explained
The Amaze, now in its third-generation avatar, gets many first-time features like wireless phone charger and rear AC vents, while it also gets a premium safety tech which is a first in its segment
The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched in India recently featuring an all new design and some new features for the sedan nameplate. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants – V, VX, and ZX – with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). If you’re planning to book the new Amaze, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each variant has to offer.
2024 Honda Amaze V
Price
|
V MT
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
Feature Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Even in the entry-level trim, the Amaze comes with all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags. Its exterior highlights include LED projector headlights and LED tail lights. However, the Amaze V misses out on LED fog lights, alloy wheels, auto AC, and a rear parking camera.
2024 Honda Amaze VX
Price
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 10 lakh
Features (Over V)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec V variant of the Honda Amaze is almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like keyless entry and auto AC, but also features LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. It also includes Honda’s telematics connected car technology and a 6-speaker sound system. The only major omission in this variant of the Amaze is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
2024 Honda Amaze ZX
Price
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 9.70 lakh
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
Features (Over VX)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top of the line ZX variant of the 2024 Amaze gets ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and high beam assist. The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to get ADAS. Over the mid-spec VX, it also gets multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome finished door handles.
Engine & Transmission
It uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)
Rivals
The new-generation Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.
