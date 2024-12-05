2024 Honda Amaze Variant-wise Features Explained

The Amaze, now in its third-generation avatar, gets many first-time features like wireless phone charger and rear AC vents, while it also gets a premium safety tech which is a first in its segment

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched in India recently featuring an all new design and some new features for the sedan nameplate. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants – V, VX, and ZX – with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). If you’re planning to book the new Amaze, here’s a detailed breakdown of what each variant has to offer.

2024 Honda Amaze V

Price

V MT Rs 8 lakh V CVT Rs 9.20 lakh

Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functionality

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

14-inch steel wheels with covers

Body-coloured ORVMs

ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Headrests for all seats

Boot lamp 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

Keyless entry

Manual AC

PM2.5 air filter

All four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering mounted controls

Day/Night IRVM

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Paddle shifters (CVT only) 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Even in the entry-level trim, the Amaze comes with all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags. Its exterior highlights include LED projector headlights and LED tail lights. However, the Amaze V misses out on LED fog lights, alloy wheels, auto AC, and a rear parking camera.

2024 Honda Amaze VX

Price

VX MT Rs 9.10 lakh VX CVT Rs 10 lakh

Features (Over V)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto headlights

LED projector fog lights

15-inch silver alloy wheels Metallic finish for inside door handles Push button start/stop

Power-folding OVRMs

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Remote engine start (CVT) Connected car tech (telematics)

Alexa connectivity

6-speaker sound system LaneWatch camera

Rear view camera

Rear defogger

Burglar alarm

The mid-spec V variant of the Honda Amaze is almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like keyless entry and auto AC, but also features LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. It also includes Honda’s telematics connected car technology and a 6-speaker sound system. The only major omission in this variant of the Amaze is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2024 Honda Amaze ZX

Price

ZX MT Rs 9.70 lakh ZX CVT Rs 10.90 lakh

Features (Over VX)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome finished door handles None None None ADAS

The top of the line ZX variant of the 2024 Amaze gets ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and high beam assist. The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to get ADAS. Over the mid-spec VX, it also gets multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome finished door handles.

Engine & Transmission

It uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

