Select Honda Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 22,000

Published On Apr 06, 2022 03:15 PM By Rohit for Honda City

Only the fourth-gen City has remained unaffected

  • Honda has hiked prices of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.

  • It’s now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh.

  • The fifth-gen City’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 6,000.

  • Honda now retails it between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 15.24 lakh.

  • The WR-V gets the maximum increment of up to Rs 22,000 whereas the Jazz sees up to Rs 13,000.

It’s that time of the year again when carmakers increase prices of many or all models in their lineup. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Honda, having hiked prices of almost all models save for the fourth-gen City.

For a detailed variant-wise price list of all models, keep scrolling:

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT

Rs 7.23 lakh

Rs 7.28 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S CVT

Rs 8.13 lakh

Rs 8.18 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 8.29 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.12 lakh

Rs 9.17 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.78 lakh

+Rs 5,000

S MT

Rs 9.33 lakh

Rs 9.38 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 10.32 lakh

Rs 10.37 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX CVT

Rs 11.22 lakh

Rs 11.27 lakh

+Rs 5,000

  • Honda has hiked prices of both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.

Fifth-gen City

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 11.23 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh

+Rs 6,000

V CVT

Rs 12.63 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX MT

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX CVT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.05 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX MT

Rs 13.68 lakh

Rs 13.74 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX CVT

Rs 14.98 lakh

Rs 15.04 lakh

+Rs 6,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 12.83 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX MT

Rs 14.19 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX MT

Rs 15.18 lakh

Rs 15.24 lakh

+Rs 6,000

Jazz

Honda Jazz

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 7.72 lakh

Rs 7.78 lakh

+Rs 6,000

V CVT

Rs 8.81 lakh

Rs 8.94 lakh

+Rs 13,000

VX MT

Rs 8.41 lakh

Rs 8.47 lakh

+Rs 6,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.41 lakh

Rs 9.47 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX MT

Rs 9.05 lakh

Rs 9.11 lakh

+Rs 6,000

ZX CVT

Rs 9.96 lakh

Rs 10.09 lakh

+Rs 13,000

  • Select CVT variants of the Jazz have become pricier by Rs 13,000 while prices of the remaining variants have gone up by Rs 6,000.

WR-V

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 8.83 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

+Rs 5,000

VX MT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

No change

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 10.84 lakh

Rs 11.03 lakh

+Rs 19,000

VX MT

Rs 11.86 lakh

Rs 12.08 lakh

+Rs 22,000

  • Honda has increased the WR-V’s prices by up to Rs 22,000 but hasn’t tinkered with the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT’s price.

Honda City

All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

