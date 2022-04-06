Select Honda Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 22,000
Only the fourth-gen City has remained unaffected
Honda has hiked prices of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.
It’s now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh.
The fifth-gen City’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 6,000.
Honda now retails it between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 15.24 lakh.
The WR-V gets the maximum increment of up to Rs 22,000 whereas the Jazz sees up to Rs 13,000.
It’s that time of the year again when carmakers increase prices of many or all models in their lineup. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Honda, having hiked prices of almost all models save for the fourth-gen City.
For a detailed variant-wise price list of all models, keep scrolling:
Amaze
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
Rs 7.28 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S CVT
|
Rs 8.13 lakh
|
Rs 8.18 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.29 lakh
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.12 lakh
|
Rs 9.17 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 8.78 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
S MT
|
Rs 9.33 lakh
|
Rs 9.38 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 10.32 lakh
|
Rs 10.37 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 11.22 lakh
|
Rs 11.27 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
Honda has hiked prices of both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.
Fifth-gen City
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 11.23 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 12.63 lakh
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
|
Rs 13.74 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 14.98 lakh
|
Rs 15.04 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 12.83 lakh
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 15.18 lakh
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
Prices of all the petrol and diesel variants of the fifth-gen City have been increased uniformly by Rs 6,000.
Honda is set to unveil the City Hybrid on April 14, with its launch expected in May.
Jazz
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 7.78 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 8.81 lakh
|
Rs 8.94 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.41 lakh
|
Rs 8.47 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.41 lakh
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
Rs 9.11 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 9.96 lakh
|
Rs 10.09 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
Select CVT variants of the Jazz have become pricier by Rs 13,000 while prices of the remaining variants have gone up by Rs 6,000.
WR-V
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 8.83 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
No change
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 10.84 lakh
|
Rs 11.03 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Rs 12.08 lakh
|
+Rs 22,000
Honda has increased the WR-V’s prices by up to Rs 22,000 but hasn’t tinkered with the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT’s price.
All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
