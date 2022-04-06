Select Honda Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 22,000

Published On Apr 06, 2022 03:15 PM By Rohit for Honda City

Only the fourth-gen City has remained unaffected

Honda has hiked prices of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.

It’s now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh.

The fifth-gen City’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 6,000.

Honda now retails it between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 15.24 lakh.

The WR-V gets the maximum increment of up to Rs 22,000 whereas the Jazz sees up to Rs 13,000.

It’s that time of the year again when carmakers increase prices of many or all models in their lineup. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Honda, having hiked prices of almost all models save for the fourth-gen City.

For a detailed variant-wise price list of all models, keep scrolling:

Amaze

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh +Rs 5,000 S CVT Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Rs 9.12 lakh Rs 9.17 lakh +Rs 5,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh +Rs 5,000 S MT Rs 9.33 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 10.37 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX CVT Rs 11.22 lakh Rs 11.27 lakh +Rs 5,000

Honda has hiked prices of both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze uniformly by Rs 5,000.

Fifth-gen City

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 11.23 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh +Rs 6,000 V CVT Rs 12.63 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX MT Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX CVT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.05 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX MT Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 13.74 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX CVT Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 15.04 lakh +Rs 6,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 12.83 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX MT Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX MT Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 15.24 lakh +Rs 6,000

Prices of all the petrol and diesel variants of the fifth-gen City have been increased uniformly by Rs 6,000.

Honda is set to unveil the City Hybrid on April 14, with its launch expected in May.

Jazz

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 7.78 lakh +Rs 6,000 V CVT Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh +Rs 13,000 VX MT Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 8.47 lakh +Rs 6,000 VX CVT Rs 9.41 lakh Rs 9.47 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX MT Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.11 lakh +Rs 6,000 ZX CVT Rs 9.96 lakh Rs 10.09 lakh +Rs 13,000

Select CVT variants of the Jazz have become pricier by Rs 13,000 while prices of the remaining variants have gone up by Rs 6,000.

WR-V

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 8.83 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh +Rs 5,000 VX MT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh No change

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 10.84 lakh Rs 11.03 lakh +Rs 19,000 VX MT Rs 11.86 lakh Rs 12.08 lakh +Rs 22,000

Honda has increased the WR-V’s prices by up to Rs 22,000 but hasn’t tinkered with the petrol-powered top-spec VX MT’s price.

All models in Honda’s lineup have become dearer, save for the fourth-gen City. The sedan is available in two petrol variants and is still priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

