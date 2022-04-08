English | हिंदी

Toyota Hikes Prices Of Some Models By Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh

Published On Apr 08, 2022 01:20 PM By Rohit for Toyota Camry

The Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the recently launched facelifted Glanza have been exempted from this price hike

  • Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000, now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 25.68 lakh.

  • Prices of the Fortuner have been raised by up to Rs 1.2 lakh and it now retails between Rs 31.79 lakh and Rs 44.63 lakh.

  • The Camry’s price has increased by Rs 1.75 lakh and it’s now priced at Rs 43.45 lakh.

In continuation to the list of carmakers hiking prices of their models this April, you can add Toyota to it. It has increased the asking rates of some of its cars, leaving out the recently launched facelifted Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Vellfire.

Let’s see the revised variant-wise price list of the affected models:

Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh

Rs 17.86 lakh/ Rs 17.91 lakh

+Rs 56,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh

Rs 19.02 lakh/ Rs 19.07 lakh

+Rs 36,000

VX MT 7-seater

Rs 20.59 lakh

Rs 20.95 lakh

+Rs 36,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 23.47 lakh

Rs 23.83 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh

Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh

+Rs 45,000

G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh

Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh

+Rs 56,000

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh

Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh

+Rs 56,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh

Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh

+Rs 36,000

VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh

Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh

+Rs 36,000

ZX MT 7-seater

Rs 24.12 lakh

Rs 24.48 lakh

+Rs 36,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 25.32 lakh

Rs 25.68 lakh

+Rs 36,000

  • Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000 for the G+ and GX trims. For most other variants, the prices have gone up by Rs 36,000.

  • The Innova’s prices now start at Rs 17.86 lakh and top-off at Rs 25.68 lakh.

Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 31.39 lakh

Rs 31.79 lakh

+Rs 40,000

4x2 AT

Rs 32.98 lakh

Rs 33.38 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 33.89 lakh

Rs 34.29 lakh

+Rs 40,000

4x2 AT

Rs 36.17 lakh

Rs 36.57 lakh

+Rs 40,000

4x4 MT

Rs 36.99 lakh

Rs 37.74 lakh

+Rs 75,000

4x4 AT

Rs 39.28 lakh

Rs 40.03 lakh

+Rs 75,000

Legender 4x2 AT

Rs 39.71 lakh

Rs 40.91 lakh

+Rs 1.2 lakh

Legender 4x4 AT

Rs 43.43 lakh

Rs 44.63 lakh

+Rs 1.2 lakh

  • The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 40,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 75,000.

  • The diesel-only Legender variant has become pricier by Rs 1.2 lakh, now attracting a premium of upto Rs 4.6 lakh over corresponding trims of the regular Fortuner.

Camry

Toyota Camry

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry Hybrid

Rs 41.7 lakh

Rs 43.45 lakh

+Rs 1.75 lakh

  • The facelifted Camry, which was being offered at an introductory price till now, has become pricier by Rs 1.75 lakh. It is now priced similar to the Honda Accord hybrid that was discontinued in India in April 2020.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

