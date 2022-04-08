Toyota Hikes Prices Of Some Models By Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh
The Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the recently launched facelifted Glanza have been exempted from this price hike
Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000, now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 25.68 lakh.
Prices of the Fortuner have been raised by up to Rs 1.2 lakh and it now retails between Rs 31.79 lakh and Rs 44.63 lakh.
The Camry’s price has increased by Rs 1.75 lakh and it’s now priced at Rs 43.45 lakh.
In continuation to the list of carmakers hiking prices of their models this April, you can add Toyota to it. It has increased the asking rates of some of its cars, leaving out the recently launched facelifted Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Vellfire.
Let’s see the revised variant-wise price list of the affected models:
Innova Crysta
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh
|
Rs 17.86 lakh/ Rs 17.91 lakh
|
+Rs 56,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh
|
Rs 19.02 lakh/ Rs 19.07 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
VX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 20.59 lakh
|
Rs 20.95 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.47 lakh
|
Rs 23.83 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh
|
Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh
|
Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh
|
+Rs 56,000
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh
|
Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh
|
+Rs 56,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh
|
Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh
|
Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
ZX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 24.12 lakh
|
Rs 24.48 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 25.32 lakh
|
Rs 25.68 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000 for the G+ and GX trims. For most other variants, the prices have gone up by Rs 36,000.
The Innova’s prices now start at Rs 17.86 lakh and top-off at Rs 25.68 lakh.
Fortuner
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 31.39 lakh
|
Rs 31.79 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 32.98 lakh
|
Rs 33.38 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 33.89 lakh
|
Rs 34.29 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 36.17 lakh
|
Rs 36.57 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
4x4 MT
|
Rs 36.99 lakh
|
Rs 37.74 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
4x4 AT
|
Rs 39.28 lakh
|
Rs 40.03 lakh
|
+Rs 75,000
|
Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 39.71 lakh
|
Rs 40.91 lakh
|
+Rs 1.2 lakh
|
Legender 4x4 AT
|
Rs 43.43 lakh
|
Rs 44.63 lakh
|
+Rs 1.2 lakh
The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 40,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 75,000.
The diesel-only Legender variant has become pricier by Rs 1.2 lakh, now attracting a premium of upto Rs 4.6 lakh over corresponding trims of the regular Fortuner.
Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Camry Hybrid
|
Rs 41.7 lakh
|
Rs 43.45 lakh
|
+Rs 1.75 lakh
The facelifted Camry, which was being offered at an introductory price till now, has become pricier by Rs 1.75 lakh. It is now priced similar to the Honda Accord hybrid that was discontinued in India in April 2020.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
