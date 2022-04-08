Toyota Hikes Prices Of Some Models By Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh

Published On Apr 08, 2022 01:20 PM By Rohit for Toyota Camry

The Urban Cruiser, Vellfire, and the recently launched facelifted Glanza have been exempted from this price hike

Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000, now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 25.68 lakh.

Prices of the Fortuner have been raised by up to Rs 1.2 lakh and it now retails between Rs 31.79 lakh and Rs 44.63 lakh.

The Camry’s price has increased by Rs 1.75 lakh and it’s now priced at Rs 43.45 lakh.

In continuation to the list of carmakers hiking prices of their models this April, you can add Toyota to it. It has increased the asking rates of some of its cars, leaving out the recently launched facelifted Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Vellfire.

Let’s see the revised variant-wise price list of the affected models:

Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.3 lakh/ Rs 17.35 lakh Rs 17.86 lakh/ Rs 17.91 lakh +Rs 56,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.66 lakh/ Rs 18.71 lakh Rs 19.02 lakh/ Rs 19.07 lakh +Rs 36,000 VX MT 7-seater Rs 20.59 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh +Rs 36,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 23.47 lakh Rs 23.83 lakh +Rs 36,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh +Rs 45,000 G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh +Rs 56,000 GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 19.11 lakh/ Rs 19.16 lakh Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh +Rs 56,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 20.42 lakh/ Rs 20.47 lakh Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh +Rs 36,000 VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 22.48 lakh/ Rs 22.53 lakh Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh +Rs 36,000 ZX MT 7-seater Rs 24.12 lakh Rs 24.48 lakh +Rs 36,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 25.32 lakh Rs 25.68 lakh +Rs 36,000

Toyota has increased prices of the Innova Crysta by up to Rs 56,000 for the G+ and GX trims. For most other variants, the prices have gone up by Rs 36,000.

The Innova’s prices now start at Rs 17.86 lakh and top-off at Rs 25.68 lakh.

Fortuner

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 31.39 lakh Rs 31.79 lakh +Rs 40,000 4x2 AT Rs 32.98 lakh Rs 33.38 lakh +Rs 40,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 33.89 lakh Rs 34.29 lakh +Rs 40,000 4x2 AT Rs 36.17 lakh Rs 36.57 lakh +Rs 40,000 4x4 MT Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 37.74 lakh +Rs 75,000 4x4 AT Rs 39.28 lakh Rs 40.03 lakh +Rs 75,000 Legender 4x2 AT Rs 39.71 lakh Rs 40.91 lakh +Rs 1.2 lakh Legender 4x4 AT Rs 43.43 lakh Rs 44.63 lakh +Rs 1.2 lakh

The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 40,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 75,000.

The diesel-only Legender variant has become pricier by Rs 1.2 lakh, now attracting a premium of upto Rs 4.6 lakh over corresponding trims of the regular Fortuner.

Camry

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Camry Hybrid Rs 41.7 lakh Rs 43.45 lakh +Rs 1.75 lakh

The facelifted Camry, which was being offered at an introductory price till now, has become pricier by Rs 1.75 lakh. It is now priced similar to the Honda Accord hybrid that was discontinued in India in April 2020.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

