Tata Previews Future SUV Coupe Model With New Curvv EV Concept

Modified On Apr 06, 2022 11:13 PM By Sonny for Tata Curvv

It will launch as an EV and will be followed-up by a combustion engine model

Debuts new Gen2 platform for Tata’s future lineup of EV and ICE models.

Features a sloped roofline on a well-defined body for a sporty yet rugged appeal.

Its dimensions put it somewhere between Nexon and Harrier, with premium styling.

New Gen2 EVs will offer 400-500km of range and faster charging times.

Production-spec model based on the Curvv concept will arrive in 2024.

The country’s leading EV brand has unveiled an all-new electric concept SUV, and it’s called the Curvv. It has a sporty design; and the most distinctive aspect is the coupe-styled roofline, hence the name. The Curvv Concept also premieres Tata’s Gen2 platform.

It is obvious that the Curvv is larger than Tata’s current electric SUV offering, the Nexon EV sub-4m SUV. The production model will land in the compact SUV space, one that Tata does not presently compete in. Tata also revealed that the new model based on the Curvv concept will first be released as an EV and then as a model with internal combustion engines to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

Under the skin

As mentioned earlier, the Curvv is based on the Gen2 platform, which is an evolution of Tata’s existing platforms and better suited for EVs. It is a scalable and flexible underpinning for different sizes and shapes as well as a variety of powertrain options.

Better range and more tech

The Ziptron tech, that will debut in the EV model based on the Curvv concept, will offer a certifiable range somewhere between 400 and 500km. It will also be capable of faster charging through both AC and DC sources. Tata says its next-gen EVs will also be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle charging, along with using the battery to power various appliances with a 3-pin socket. The performance and efficiency of the powertrains will also be improved but the details will likely be revealed in the latter stages of its development.

The new EVs will also be better connected with cloud compatibility for telematics and over-the-air software updates. They will also be capable of running more advanced computing systems to potentially offer features such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems.

Design

The Digital design language of the Curvv blends sporty and modern details to a shape that Tata models are currently known for. It still has the pronounced and puffy front end, but now with sculpted shapes and clear edges. The LED light strip along the bonnet edge seems similar to the design of the Lucid EV models. The triangular headlamp design, mounted lower on the front bumper, also seems like a futuristic evolution of Tata’s current SUV designs.

From the sides, the sloping roofline contrasts the rest of the design that features well-defined creases such as the wheel arches and the shoulder line that is rising at the rear. This creates a tapered look around the C-pillar with a rear windscreen featuring a similar rake to the front one. The cladding and the high ground clearance accentuate the SUV nature of this otherwise sporty-looking EV concept.

The rear end of the Curvv concept is dominated by the coupe roofline with an integrated two-part roof spoiler. The rest of the details mirror the front end design. It has a chunky rear bumper with fine grooves, flanked by triangular housing on each end. The taillights span the width of the rear end with upside-down slanted Ls on either side of the tailgate. It also has LED lights along the edges of the rear windscreen.

The minimalistic and simplified design approach is carried through to the cabin as well. It has a flat dashboard with two free-standing displays, one for the instrument cluster and a larger one for the infotainment system. There is an LED strip that spans the width of the dash and acts as a separator between the two parts of the design theme. The conventional control panel is replaced by a single section with a touchscreen interface. Its two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with touch controls and a digital Tata logo also offers a simple blend of sporty and rugged characteristics. Topping it off, the Curvv concept features a panoramic glass roof.

Tata’s Head of Design, Martin Uhlarik, stated that the styling of the Curvv has been based on the aerodynamic efficiencies required for an EV. So, expect the core design of the concept to be carried through to the production-spec model.

Launch

The production model, based on the Tata Curvv, is slated to arrive by 2024. That would be the EV; the ICE version may arrive by 2025, giving enough time for the EV to catch on. As a more premium offering than usual from Tata, the Curvv EV will likely be priced around Rs 20 lakh, sitting above the Nexon EV. It will be one of the ten EVs that will be part of Tata’s lineup by 2025.